‘Secret Invasion’ set pics tease possible Avenger cameo

Marvel’s upcoming Secret Invasion TV series is set to adapt the seminal comic book arc of the same name, even if it won’t operate on the same epic scale of its source material. But while it might not be an Avengers-level crossover event, we can still expect a few cameos here and there. In fact, the latest set photos from production in London tease that one of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes could drop by.

As shared by Instagram user @the_insta_phils, this new batch of on-location pics from London reveal a couple of intriguing elements. Firstly, it appears that the U.K. capital will be hit by some kind of alien attack, as the photos capture a derelict street filled with trash and damaged vehicles, not to mention a curious-looking, squid-like alien corpse abandoned on the road.

What’s more, a newspaper on the set sports a photo featuring none other than Colonel James “Rhodey” Rhodes, the headline indicating that War Machine is accompanying U.S. President Ritson to London for “emergency talks.” Check out the fascinating images via the post below:

So, can we expect Don Cheadle to reprise his role in Secret Invasion? It seems plausible; Cheadle has already cameo-ed in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, plus an appearance here could neatly tee him up for his very own Disney Plus series, Armor Wars, which will see Rhodey having to reclaim some dangerous Stark tech when it falls into the wrong hands.

Starring Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, and Captain Marvel‘s Ben Mendelsohn as Skrull leader Talos, Secret Invasion likewise brings Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, and Kingsley Ben-Adir aboard the MCU. It’s due to hit Disney Plus at some point this year. The next Marvel series on its way is Moon Knight, premiering March 30.