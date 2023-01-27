‘Secret Invasion’ star compares working with Marvel to unlocking a Rubik’s cube

Emilia Clarke is an absolute queen, and not just of dragons. The beloved British actress and entertainer has been in some of the most iconic franchises in the world, and we couldn’t be more in love. Whether it’s Game of Thrones, Star Wars, or her upcoming introduction into the Marvel universe— Clarke continues to prove that there’s nothing she can’t do.

Announced in 2021, Clarke’s involvement with the house of mouse comes by way of the highly-anticipated Disney Plus series Secret Invasion. Joining stars like Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn means that Emilia Clarke certainly has some catching up to do, but if anyone is up for the challenge, it’s her. She recently sat down with Collider to discuss her MCU introduction.

“It’s mind-boggling. I’ve got to tell you, the way that those shows and films are created is mind boggling. It’s like everyone at Marvel knows how to unlock the Rubik’s cube, and you couldn’t even possibly — I can’t do a Rubik’s Cube to save my damn life. I hope a lot of people can’t also. It’s like they have some secret thing, and it just works. It just works! I’ve tried to understand it, and I’ve tried to be like, ‘Okay, logically how is this, how do you guys, what’s the…?'”

This whole Rubik’s Cube analogy is actually pretty astute. Always changing, always surprising — the Marvel machine has continued to keep fans (and actors it seems) on their toes.

The craziest part about it? For more than a decade the minds at Marvel have been able to churn out some of the best bits of story the world has ever seen — and Emilia Clarke couldn’t agree more.

“They’re drinking some water over there. I don’t know what it is. It’s fabulous. […] They nail it. They just absolutely nail it. I’m not the only actor to say that working with them is just kind of brilliant. It really is. We had a lot of laughs. They’re just so chill, and I think I’m not that chill, and I think if I were them, I would be so unchill all the time.”

If there’s something in the water over at Marvel, could we get some? It’s true that recently, things have cooled down for the entertainment juggernaut. With a few lackluster films and television projects directly in their rearview, the MCU could use a pick-me-up. Well, Secret Invasion appears to be just that.

Pitting Nick Fury against a faction of shape-shifting Skrulls, Secret Invasion (in the comics at least) follows his fight to uncover Earth’s infiltration by the extraterrestrial mischief-makers. Little else is known about the show, but with a 2023 release date, Secret Invasion is sure to change the MCU forever.