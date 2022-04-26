‘Secret Invasion’ wrap gift could hint towards a cosmic deity

A wrap gift handed out to the cast and crew of 'Secret Invasion' could be a nod towards a cosmic deity, and technically an Eternal.

Even though the internet was flooded with set photos while the Disney Plus series was in production, we don’t know anything at all about the specifics of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Secret Invasion, other than the premise at large.

Having been off-world since the events of Spider-Man: Far From Home, Samuel L. Jackson’s bedraggled and bearded Nick Fury is brought back to his home planet in an attempt to thwart an infiltration at the hands of the nefarious Skrulls, roping in old and new allies alike to do so.

MCU regulars Cobie Smulders, Don Cheadle, Ben Mendelsohn, and Martin Freeman will be joined by fresh faces including Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Carmen Ejogo, Christopher McDonald, and Dermot Mulroney as the franchise’s new president.

That’s about all we’ve got to go on, but a new wrap gift handed out to the cast and crew may have offered up some fresh insights into Secret Invasion‘s villainous subsection.

I've managed to get hold of a cap for the ' cast and crew ' of Marvel's upcoming Secret Invasion. Can you decipher the alien script? And what about that owl? #MarvelStudios #SecretInvasion pic.twitter.com/FABsDlPWBv — Dad and Lad: Political Podcasters (@DadandLad4) April 24, 2022

On the surface, a baseball cap featuring an owl and a clock seems fairly innocuous, but the Skrull writing on either side opens up the floor to an investigation. As per Murphy’s Multiverse, the text spells out “He Loves You”, which is regularly spoken by the Skrulls when they talk about their god, known as Kly’bn.

Technically an Eternal after being created by the Celestials, part of his M.O. was that one of his prophecies claimed the Skrulls would find a new home. Of course, that’s exactly what they’re seeking to achieve in Secret Invasion, so another important dot may have just been joined.