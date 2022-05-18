Seems like no one is happy with Disney Plus’ new ad-supported tier

It’s no secret that Disney Plus will soon launch an ad-supported subscription tier for those who want to access the streaming service for a cheaper price. However, more details of this ad-supported plan have been released and current subscribers to the service are expressing their concerns.

During Disney’s Upfront presentation, it was revealed Disney Plus’ ad-supported tier will have ads play for a maximum of 4 minutes per hour. It is also reported that children’s profiles will not have ads shown in their shared accounts. While there are a few people who understood the idea of cheaper subscription plans with ads, some have started to express their concerns once this gets rolled out.

Some have complained that the idea of advertisements in their streaming service is equivalent to bringing paid cable back but in a newer medium.

Streaming is to be watched without ads. Including it is just going to be a sequel to cable. — – Scrall – (@Otagon21) March 14, 2022

They might as well just bring back cable at this point! The streaming services were supposed to be a “cheaper” alternative but now you have 6 just trying to watch tv. About to just go read books. — 🌟StarGirl🌟 (@MsLuvlee717) March 13, 2022

Some are even considering returning to piracy as they are not interested in seeing ads. They are worried that the ad-free services will increase the costs of their current plan.

The moment I see a commercial on a service I pay for, I’m no longer paying for that service — NearHumanIntelligence (@NearIntelligent) March 14, 2022

if ads were a way to try the service for free then alright



but if i am paying and you rub ads on me then screw you i am pirating stuff — Mercedes says 💬: (@rainbowfirebird) March 14, 2022

The issue is that they'll probably raise the price of the ad-free service when the ad-supported one drops. — Da Popov (@killybones) March 13, 2022

However, some have pointed out that other streaming platforms like Hulu have ads and no one has any issue with it.

90sec ads from hulu is cool. Disney might make that shit about buying more from them. — London Claiborne (@litefire79) March 13, 2022

Disney Plus is Disney’s online streaming service that caters content from Disney and its merged networks to its viewers. It currently costs $7.99 a month or $79.99 a year to enable the service to the user’s account and no longer offers a free trial.

So far, Disney Plus has not yet announced when this ad-supported tier will be out to the public.