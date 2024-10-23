Selena Gomez and David Henrie return for ‘Wizards Beyond Waverly Place’

After years of demands, pleas, and requests from fans The Disney Channel is finally bringing back Wizards of Waverly Place. The new show, Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, will also stream on Disney Plus.

The show’s pilot was written by Jed Elinoff and Scott Thomas, who were both part of the team that rebooted the popular Disney series Raven’s Home. Original Waverly Place stars David Henrie and Selena Gomez also return to both star in and produce the new series.

The trailer for Wizards Beyond Waverly Place was released Sept. 24 and shows a mini-Waverly reunion between Henrie and Gomez after the latter brings Janice LeAnn Brown’s Billie to her brother’s home for help. Soon the siblings are back to their magical ways, once again tasked with saving the entire world.

The show’s official synopsis explains, “Wizards Beyond Waverly Place follows an adult Justin Russo, who has chosen to lead a normal, mortal life with his family, Giada, Roman, and Milo. When Justin’s sister Alex brings Billie to his home seeking help, Justin realizes he must dust off his magical skills to mentor the wizard-in-training while also juggling his everyday responsibilities — and safeguarding the future of the Wizard World.”

What is Wizards Beyond Waverly Place?

A grown-up Justin Russo is at the center of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place. When the show begins, Russo has chosen to live a non-magical life as a mortal with Giada, Roman, and Milo. But those plans still go awry when he is called back into the world of magic by his sister, Alex.

When does Wizards Beyond Waverly Place come out?

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place will debut on Oct. 29, 2024.

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place episode schedule

The first two episodes of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place will premiere on the Disney Channel at 8:00 p.m. ET on Oct. 29. After that, two new episodes will come out Oct. 30 (including a Halloween episode). Beginning Nov. 8, two new episodes will premiere each Friday at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Episodes will also be available to stream on Disney Plus and Disney Channel on Demand the next day.

Who is on Wizards Beyond Waverly Place?

The cast includes David Henrie, Janice LeAnn Brown, Mimi Gianopulos, Selena Gomez, Max Metenko, Alkaio Thiele, David DeLuise, Gregg Sulkin, Maria Canals-Barrera, and Taylor Cora.

Is Wizards Beyond Waverly Place a reboot?

No, Wizards Beyond Waverly Place is a sequel to the original Disney series Wizards of Waverly Place continuing its story.

