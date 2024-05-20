‘Senna’ Netflix release window, plot and more

Formula 1 racing, or F1 as it is also called, went from being what felt like a subculture of race car driving that had a target audience of the wealthy and privileged, as it is labeled as the highest class of international single-seater racing. That has changed a bit over the years, and more recently, Netflix has been a big help in that.

The major streaming platform revved up the popularity of motorsports earlier this year with the series Formula One: Drive to Survive and looks to capitalize on targeting a niche audience with more content with another series line-up, a biopic mini-series of Brazilian driver Ayrton Senna da Silva.

The teaser trailer shows actor Gabriel Leone in the role of Senna, and comes a decade and a half after a critically acclaimed documentary gave a new generation a look at the racing legend who won the Formula One World Driver’s Championship three times. Throughout the two-minute, eleven-second trailer, we see Leone as Senna having an internal reflection on his life while he is in the middle of a race.

The mini-series will be six episodes in length and follow his rise to the top of F1 racing, which then tragically leads to his fatal accident that killed him at the San Marino Grand Prix in Italy. There has been no day and date release date yet for Senna besides the understanding that the mini series will release later on in 2024, and with Formula One in the zeitgeist right now, it would be no surprise if the series would show up sooner rather than later.

