Sequel to a beloved cult sci-fi series picked up by NBC

The new series will pick up where the original left off 30 years ago.

NBC has ordered a new sequel to the cult hit sci-fi series Quantum Leap more than 30 years after the original first aired.

Deadline reports that a pilot has been filmed for the reboot which was initially rumored earlier this year and has since led to a series order.

The new series is believed to be more of a sequel rather than a standard reboot. The show will reportedly pick up where the original series left after five seasons, following Dr. Sam Beckett after entering the Quantum Leap accelerator and vanishing.

The Hollywood Reporter shared a description of the sequel, explaining how exactly it connects to the beloved original.

“The new Quantum Leap follows a new team that has been assembled to restart the Quantum Leap project in the hopes of understanding the mysteries behind the machine and the man who created it 30 years since Dr. Sam Beckett stepped into the accelerator and vanished.”

The series is expected to be in consideration for release during NBC’s 2022/2023 fall schedule. It will be written by Steven Lilien and Bryan Wynbrandt, and will also welcome back Quantum Leap creator Don Bellisario to executive produce.

The cast of the series is led by Raymond Lee who is joined by Caitlin Bassett, Ernie Hudson, Mason Alexander Park, and Nanrisa Lee. It is yet to be revealed who, if any, of the original cast members will be returning for the new series.

If you haven’t yet seen Quantum Leap all five seasons of the show are available to purchase and stream on your usual digital storefronts like iTunes, Google Play, and Amazon.