Where is Seth Rogen? That’s the big question on everyone’s mind, anyway, after a creepy new teaser dropped this week promoting a forthcoming Lay’s Super Bowl commercial.

In the 15-second promo, a large man wearing a leather jacket with long, greasy dark hair covering most of his face sings a chilling tune, “Oh Seth Rogen, oh Seth Rogen, where are you? Where are you?” The camera then pans to what appears to be a shrine dedicated to the actor and producer, complete with a poorly Photoshopped framed photograph and magazine cover, as well as a bowl of Lay’s potato chips on the table.

What does it all mean? We’ll have to wait until Feb 22 to find out.

As AdWeek points out, this is the first time in 17 years the Frito-Lay potato chip brand has bought a spot during the Super Bowl. It will be joining Frito-Lay snack brands Doritos and Cheetos, which will also appear in a Flamin’ Hot Super Bowl commercial featuring Megan Thee Stallion.

As if Rogen isn’t busy enough as it is acting, writing, producing, and helming his own ceramics and cannabis businesses, now he’s got to deal with creepy stalkers, as well.