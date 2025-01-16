‘Severance’ stars shock fans with surprise pop-up in NYC ahead of season 2 premiere

Travelers going through New York’s Grand Central Station on Tuesday were greeted with something straight out of a TV show – literally. The cast of the Apple TV Plus series Severance, which returns for its second season on Friday, was working inside a glass cube, fulfilling their day-to-day computer-related tasks.

The pop-up promo was placed in the station’s Vanderbilt Hall. The show’s director Ben Stiller was also on hand, gleefully filming the proceedings on his cell phone like a proud parent at a holiday recital. Cast members Adam Scott, Britt Lower, Patricia Arquette, Tramell Tillman, John Turturro, and Zach Cherry were encased inside the glass.

What is Severance about?

The Apple TV Plus series debuted in 2022 and stars Scott, Lower, Cherry, and Turturro as coworkers who all share a bizarre reality: they’ve voluntarily undergone severance, a brain surgery that allows them to separate their personal lives from their work lives.

They live as “innies,” their work selves who clock into and out of a windowless building and perform menial tasks, and “outies,” their selves who live outside their workplace, Lumon. The innies and outies do not share memories, but the outies live robust lives with family, friends, and loved ones.

On its surface, this could sound like an excellent step toward true work-life balance, but the reality is far more sinister. The crew soon begins to unravel a series of mysteries that involve Arquette and Trammell (but aren’t limited to either).

The series is part of Apple’s original programming. The streaming platform launched in 2019 but has yet to gain the type of mass appeal enjoyed by Netflix and Prime Video — not that it seems to have slowed the production side of things much at all.

Though Bloomberg reported last July that “Apple TV Plus generates less viewing in one month than Netflix does in one day,” the quality of programming on the platform is often praised.

When does season 2 of Severance come out?

The second season of Severance will be released on Apple TV Plus on Jan. 17. Episodes are shared weekly.

