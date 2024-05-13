Shane Gillis in Netflix's Tires
Image via Netflix
Category:
TV

Shane Gillis’ ‘Tires’ trailer, release date, and everything we know about the Netflix series

Shane Gillis is making the jump to scripted television with Netflix's "Tires."
Marco Vito Oddo
Marco Vito Oddo
|
Published: May 13, 2024 12:05 pm

Blending humor and automotive antics, comedian Shane Gillis gears up to lead the ensemble cast of Netflix’s latest comedy series, Tires

Recommended Videos

Tires promise to bring a fresh take on workplace comedies, setting its sights on the often chaotic world of auto repair shops. Shane Gillis, known for his sharp wit and controversial humor, is no stranger to the comedy scene. After a brief and tumultuous stint with Saturday Night Live, Gillis has continued to make his mark through stand-up specials and his popular podcast, Matt and Shane’s Secret Podcast, which he hosts together with Matt McCusker.

Tires marks Gillis’ ambitious foray into scripted television, as he serves as the TV show’s co-creator, writer, and executive producer. In short, the series is a testament to Gillis’ resilience and creativity, showcasing his ability to bounce back and channel his comedic talents into new ventures.

What’s the plot of Shane Gillis’ Tires?

Tires follows the story of Will (Steven Gerben), a nervous and unqualified heir to his father’s struggling auto repair shop. As Will grapples with the daunting task of saving the family business, he must also deal with the constant torment from his cousin and now employee, Shane, played by Gillis himself. The series promises a mix of humor, heart, and a touch of absurdity as the characters navigate the challenges of running an auto shop while dealing with their own personal quirks and conflicts.

Is there a trailer for Netflix’s Tires?

Yes, Netflix has already released an official trailer for Tires, giving audiences a sneak peek into the chaos within Valley Forge Automotive. The trailer showcases a series of hilarious and sometimes disastrous attempts by Will and Shane to improve the shop’s fortunes, hinting at the kind of jokes viewers can expect.

Release date

Netflix has announced that Tires will debut on the streaming platform on Thursday, May 23. The series consists of six half-hour episodes, and the entire season will be available on Netflix at once.

The cast

Shane Gillis and Chris O'Connor in Netflix's Tires
Image via Netflix

Gerben’s character, Will, is at the heart of Tires. While Gerben may be a fresh face to some, his Comedy Central’s Delco Proper performance has already showcased his comedic chops and ability to carry a series. As for Gillis, his real-life comedic persona is expected to shine through in this role, adding a layer of authenticity and unpredictability to the series.

Tires also stars Chris O’Connor and Kilah Fox, both alumni of the online sketch series Gilly and Keeves. Their experience working together will help them lend their incredible synergy to Netflix’s new comedy series. Finally, Tires will also include guest appearances by Stavros Halkias and Andrew Schulz, known for their stand-up and podcasting work.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article 7 former ‘Bachelorette’ contestants who need to pull a Blake Moynes and join Jenn Tran’s season
The contestants on season 20 of The Bachelorette
Category: TV
TV
7 former ‘Bachelorette’ contestants who need to pull a Blake Moynes and join Jenn Tran’s season
Melanie Rooten Melanie Rooten May 13, 2024
Read Article Is Robert Downey Jr.’s ‘The Sympathizer’ based on a true story?
The Sympathizer series screengrab
Category: TV
TV
FYI
FYI
Is Robert Downey Jr.’s ‘The Sympathizer’ based on a true story?
Margarida Bastos Margarida Bastos May 13, 2024
Read Article ‘NCIS’ season 22 release window, cast, and more
Gary Cole as Alden Parker in NCIS
Category: TV
TV
‘NCIS’ season 22 release window, cast, and more
Demi Phillips Demi Phillips May 13, 2024
Read Article The 10 best comedians on Netflix, ranked
Adam Lambert and John Mulaney perform onstage during Netflix is a Joke Festival: Big Mouth Live at The Greek Theatre on May 02, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Netflix)
Category: Netflix
Netflix
TV
TV
The 10 best comedians on Netflix, ranked
Tom Disalvo Tom Disalvo May 13, 2024
Read Article What happened to Paige in ‘Young Sheldon?’
McKenna Grace as Paige in Young Sheldon
Category: TV
TV
What happened to Paige in ‘Young Sheldon?’
Tom Disalvo Tom Disalvo May 13, 2024
Related Content
Read Article 7 former ‘Bachelorette’ contestants who need to pull a Blake Moynes and join Jenn Tran’s season
The contestants on season 20 of The Bachelorette
Category: TV
TV
7 former ‘Bachelorette’ contestants who need to pull a Blake Moynes and join Jenn Tran’s season
Melanie Rooten Melanie Rooten May 13, 2024
Read Article Is Robert Downey Jr.’s ‘The Sympathizer’ based on a true story?
The Sympathizer series screengrab
Category: TV
TV
FYI
FYI
Is Robert Downey Jr.’s ‘The Sympathizer’ based on a true story?
Margarida Bastos Margarida Bastos May 13, 2024
Read Article ‘NCIS’ season 22 release window, cast, and more
Gary Cole as Alden Parker in NCIS
Category: TV
TV
‘NCIS’ season 22 release window, cast, and more
Demi Phillips Demi Phillips May 13, 2024
Read Article The 10 best comedians on Netflix, ranked
Adam Lambert and John Mulaney perform onstage during Netflix is a Joke Festival: Big Mouth Live at The Greek Theatre on May 02, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Netflix)
Category: Netflix
Netflix
TV
TV
The 10 best comedians on Netflix, ranked
Tom Disalvo Tom Disalvo May 13, 2024
Read Article What happened to Paige in ‘Young Sheldon?’
McKenna Grace as Paige in Young Sheldon
Category: TV
TV
What happened to Paige in ‘Young Sheldon?’
Tom Disalvo Tom Disalvo May 13, 2024
Author
Marco Vito Oddo
Marco Vito Oddo is a writer, journalist, and amateur game designer. Passionate about superhero comic books, horror films, and indie games, he has his byline added to portals such as We Got This Covered, The Gamer, and Collider. When he's not working, Marco Vito is gaming, spending time with his dog, or writing fiction. Currently, he's working on a comic book project named Otherkin.