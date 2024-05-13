Shane Gillis’ ‘Tires’ trailer, release date, and everything we know about the Netflix series

Blending humor and automotive antics, comedian Shane Gillis gears up to lead the ensemble cast of Netflix’s latest comedy series, Tires.

Recommended Videos

Tires promise to bring a fresh take on workplace comedies, setting its sights on the often chaotic world of auto repair shops. Shane Gillis, known for his sharp wit and controversial humor, is no stranger to the comedy scene. After a brief and tumultuous stint with Saturday Night Live, Gillis has continued to make his mark through stand-up specials and his popular podcast, Matt and Shane’s Secret Podcast, which he hosts together with Matt McCusker.

Tires marks Gillis’ ambitious foray into scripted television, as he serves as the TV show’s co-creator, writer, and executive producer. In short, the series is a testament to Gillis’ resilience and creativity, showcasing his ability to bounce back and channel his comedic talents into new ventures.

What’s the plot of Shane Gillis’ Tires?

Tires follows the story of Will (Steven Gerben), a nervous and unqualified heir to his father’s struggling auto repair shop. As Will grapples with the daunting task of saving the family business, he must also deal with the constant torment from his cousin and now employee, Shane, played by Gillis himself. The series promises a mix of humor, heart, and a touch of absurdity as the characters navigate the challenges of running an auto shop while dealing with their own personal quirks and conflicts.

Is there a trailer for Netflix’s Tires?

Yes, Netflix has already released an official trailer for Tires, giving audiences a sneak peek into the chaos within Valley Forge Automotive. The trailer showcases a series of hilarious and sometimes disastrous attempts by Will and Shane to improve the shop’s fortunes, hinting at the kind of jokes viewers can expect.

Netflix has announced that Tires will debut on the streaming platform on Thursday, May 23. The series consists of six half-hour episodes, and the entire season will be available on Netflix at once.

The cast

Image via Netflix

Gerben’s character, Will, is at the heart of Tires. While Gerben may be a fresh face to some, his Comedy Central’s Delco Proper performance has already showcased his comedic chops and ability to carry a series. As for Gillis, his real-life comedic persona is expected to shine through in this role, adding a layer of authenticity and unpredictability to the series.

Tires also stars Chris O’Connor and Kilah Fox, both alumni of the online sketch series Gilly and Keeves. Their experience working together will help them lend their incredible synergy to Netflix’s new comedy series. Finally, Tires will also include guest appearances by Stavros Halkias and Andrew Schulz, known for their stand-up and podcasting work.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more