‘She deserves so much better’: Is Trina leaving ‘General Hospital’?

There’s been a lot of buzz recently about Trina Robinson, one of General Hospital’s most beloved young heroines, and whether she’s leaving the show.

Recommended Videos

Since her introduction as Josslyn Jacks’s fun-loving best friend, Trina has grown into a central character in Port Charles. Played by Tabyana Ali, Trina’s faced countless challenges since she’s been introduced, and has earned her soap opera badge in more ways than one. But her latest storyline has fans worried about her future on the show.

Trina’s current General Hospital storyline

"… we have some news about Heather Webber!" #GH pic.twitter.com/q0IxEaYwD4 — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) October 21, 2024

In the most recent episode of General Hospital, Trina found herself in a tense situation surrounding the upcoming release of Heather Webber from prison. If you’ve been watching, you know Heather has a dark past and has threatened Trina and her loved ones before. So, with Heather’s release looming, Trina’s fears have resurfaced.

Trina’s parents, Portia Robinson and Curtis Ashford, were adamant that she should move back home for her safety. Naturally, they’re concerned about her well-being, given Heather’s dangerous history. But Trina, wanting to hold onto her independence, refused to move back in with them, even though staying on her own comes with serious risks.

This push-and-pull between her desire for freedom and her parents’ protective instincts added new complexity to her character. On top of this, Trina is still coping with her heartbreak over Spencer Cassadine. Their relationship was a key part of her storyline, and losing that connection has been tough for her.

Is Trina saying goodbye to Port Charles?

The Oct. 23rd episode of General Hospital set off serious alarm bells for fans. With so much going on, both emotionally, and with the potential danger from Heather Webber, many are rightfully curious about whether Trina is about to leave Port Charles for good. Adding to the speculation is the fact that Tabyana Ali, who plays Trina, has faced her own set of challenges this year. She’s dealt with online harassment, particularly racist trolling from no-good losers. The situation became so serious that Tabyana wrote a guest column for Deadline, discussing the impact of the hate she’s received and how it has affected her.

General Hospital quickly came to her defense, making it clear that they do not tolerate racism or bigotry, and issuing a statement that there is no place for hatred in Port Charles. Because of this, fans began to worry that the online attacks might push Tabiana to step away from the show. However, there has been no official word from Tabyana or General Hospitalthat she’s leaving. In fact, it looks like Trina’s storyline may be far from over.



One major clue that Trina isn’t leaving anytime soon came when it was announced that a new character, Kai, will soon join General Hospital. Kai is expected to meet Trina at Port Charles University, sparking speculation that he could be a new love interest. With a potential new romantic storyline on the horizon, it seems unlikely that Trina’s story will be wrapping up anytime soon. It looks like Trina is staying put in Port Charles. So, if you’re a fan of Trina, rest easy—her story isn’t over just yet!

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy