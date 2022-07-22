At 5 pm PST tomorrow Marvel Studios will begin its MCU “mega-panel” in Hall H of the San Diego Comic-Con. Fans are hopeful of first glimpses of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, an unveiling of Halloween special Werewolf by Night with Gael Garcia Bernal, some news on Mahershala Ali as Blade, when Deadpool 3 will shoot, and, if we’re very lucky, a full unveiling of the Fantastic Four cast.

But one thing we can at least say with absolute certitude is that we’ll get a new She-Hulk: Attorney at Law trailer. The Disney Plus show will premiere in just over a month’s time, so we’d expect Marvel Studios to be stoking the hype fires. And now Jameela Jamil, who plays the villainous Titania, has confirmed she’ll be there:

See you at Comicon you naughty little benches. — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) July 21, 2022

Jamil calling her fans “naughty little benches” is a nod to her tenure on hit sitcom The Good Place, which took place in an afterlife where swearing was prohibited. In this world, if you tried to say “bitch”, you’d automatically say “bench”, so this is a nice reference to the show that made her career.

Fans are hopeful that She-Hulk lead Tatiana Maslany will also be in attendance on Saturday, but if Jamil is there we expect her to be too.

With fans critical of the CGI in the first She-Hulk trailer Marvel Studios VFX teams have something to prove with the second, so here’s hoping whatever they show us won’t be met with the same yells of “Shrek!” that so bedeviled the initial reveal.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will premiere on Disney Plus on August 17.