‘She-Hulk’ comes under scrutiny yet again over world-breaking ‘Wakanda Forever’ moment

Ah, She-Hulk, don’t ever change. Even almost two months after its finale aired, the superhero sitcom is still coming under scrutiny from an ever-critical subset of fans for its supposed crimes against the MCU. The latest example? Some are taking umbrage over the show’s Black Panther reference, which they are claiming breaks the reality of the franchise. Which, to be fair, is basically the entire point of the series.

The reference in question occurs during the scene when Jen Walters (Tatiana Maslany) endures a dismal date with Todd (John Bass), in which he quickly proves what a douche he is through a series of repellent comments and actions — including employing the “Wakanda Forever” stance. While this was obviously intended as one of She-Hulk‘s many meta moments, this time satirizing white people co-opting the pose in real life, it’s now coming under fire for apparently messing with MCU continuity.

As Redditor u/transitapparel argued, Todd couldn’t have known about the “Wakanda Forever” phrase given the highly secretive nature of the vibranium-rich African nation within the Marvel universe.

It turns out not everyone feels this way, though, as one commenter got right to the point in declaring that the end of 2019’s Black Panther cleared the whole thing up.

As Wakanda Forever proved, the late T’Challa’s outreach program has done much to expand Wakanda’s sphere of influence and fame around the globe.

But the real explanation for this moment is that it had to happen to show us just how much of a tool Todd was (foreshadowing his later transformation into Hulk-Todd). “Story logic can go hang.”

Besides, if all else fails, blame Ant-Man.

To enjoy She-Hulk: Attorney at Law all over again, or maybe just to find fresh things to complain about, you can rewatch all nine episodes now on Disney Plus.