She-Hulk is the next Marvel series set to launch on Disney Plus and, since it was first showcased in a trailer, fans have been slamming the show for its CGI.

Now the show’s director Kat Coiro has now spoken out revealing why the CGI in She-Hulk looks so different from what fans have seen with other characters like Hulk or Thanos.

Speaking to SFX Magazine, via GamesRadar, Coiro said that this style of CGI is best to capture the facial expressions of the character and is something that fans aren’t used to seeing.

“It really is taking the design and asking, ’Are we getting those facial expressions and those nuances of reaction? That is where all the time comes into play, just really honing in. I think a lot of the reactions have to do with the fact that she is so different than anything we’ve seen. When you think of Thanos or Hulk, they have a grisliness and a harshness and a bulkiness to them that is just so different. And when you just see a little pop of her, it’s almost shocking because we haven’t seen it before.”

Continuing the director shared that big efforts were made to improve the look in the post-production phase. Coiro worked closely with the Marvel Studios President of Physical, Post Production, VFX, and Animation to refine things further for the final cut of She-Hulk.

Fans don’t have long to wait until they get a glimpse at how the character looks in the final cut of the show. She-Hulk will premiere on Disney Plus on Aug. 17.