‘She-Hulk’ fans instantly fall in love with hilarious new character Madisynn

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law‘s fourth episode is here, and many fans are calling it the show’s best to date.

This week, we see Jennifer Walters unhappily dipping her toe into the murky waters of online dating, discovering that even when she’s a statuesque green goddess, a lot of men are still self-centered jerks. That was contrasted against more men doing dumb things in the A-plot, with egotistical stage magician Donny Blaze meddling with the Mystic Arts to Wong’s extreme displeasure.

A key figure in this was Patty Guggenheim’s Madisynn “two Ns, one Y but it’s not where you thiiiiiink!”, a perpetually intoxicated party girl who’s so upbeat that not even being sent to a demon-infested fire realm can kill her buzz. She eventually ends up in Kamar-Taj, where she immediately becomes BFFs with “Wongers”.

Madisynn could be an exceptionally annoying character, but Guggenheim nails the performance and she’s absolutely hilarious. The internet agrees, and has instantly taken her to its collective bosom:

Madisynn is my new favorite MCU character #SheHulk — B.B. Manik & The Lightning Powered Manatee (@BBManik) September 8, 2022

An icon is born:

Can she cross over into the comics?

Now I want to see #Madisynn with two n's and one y (but not where you thiiiiiink) in an actual #Marvel comic. Bonus points if it's in a Wongers limited series. #SheHulk — David Lowe (@🏠) (@davidlowe) September 8, 2022

Madisynn and Wongers show now please:

ayo @patriscuit I think Madisynn “two Ns and one Y but it’s not where you think” is one of my favourite new characters in the MCU, her and wongers are a duo I didn’t expect but need more of — Dillon (@graciesolsen) September 8, 2022

Bro, gimme a series of Wong and Madisynn. Lol — WickedBob (@TheWickedBob) September 8, 2022

#SheHulk Wongers & Madisynn are the most iconic MCU duo and you can’t change my mind — Jack Hoving (@jack_hoving) September 8, 2022

We just watched this and are giggling all over again:

She is everything:

Ok but why is Madisynn EVERYTHING 😭🤲 #SheHulk — 👑KingMNH type beating (@OriginalMNH) September 8, 2022

Best MCU character… ever?

#shehulk spoilers



madisynn best character in the mcu pic.twitter.com/Pp6cKWcujR — day (@SERKARISM) September 8, 2022

Let’s face it, she stole the show:

Episode 4 of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law was pretty good. Much improved over last week thanks to the character Madisynn- who totally stole the show. Plus She-Hulk got some so, um, you go girl. #SheHulkAttorneyAtLaw #SheHulk #mcu #MarvelStudios #DisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/42HlCZ0Tf2 — Ryan McLelland (@2G1Reviews) September 8, 2022

We dearly hope the She-Hulk creatives recognized that Guggenheim’s Madisynn is an outstanding character, and will bring her back for more at some point. We’re also dying to know what’s going to happen after she made that ominous pact with a demon and gave him six drops of blood? Could we see her realizing her trip to the inferno has left her with some diabolical powers?

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law airs Thursdays on Disney Plus.