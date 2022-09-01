‘She-Hulk’ is racking up cameos galore, but it’s still missing the one everyone wants most

This article contains minor spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

Jen Walters can protest all she wants, but She-Hulk: Attorney at Law really is shaping up into a “cameo of the week show.” We’ve already seen more of her cousin, Bruce Banner aka The Hulk than we have in the MCU for a few years now, and last week we saw Tim Roth’s return as The Abomination’s alter ego, Emil Blonsky. We even got Megan Thee Stallion herself this week. But fans are still biting their fingernails awaiting the show’s biggest promised guest star, Daredevil. Where is the man with the horns?

Most of the hue and cry over the absence of Matt Murdoch seems to be good-natured anticipation — like waiting for the best gift on Christmas, you know it’s coming but you still have to wait.

week 3 for waiting for matt murdock,

im still enjoying the show tho #SheHulk pic.twitter.com/tLDVzT6evh — skip (@crgevohdw) September 1, 2022

And some DD fans were willing to accept the fact that they got to see Wong, arguably the lynchpin of the entire MCU at this point, show up in his promised cameo.

Saw Matt Murdock trending all day and thought he was gonna make an appearance in She Hulk ep. 3. But hey, at least we got Wong — Chow (@amazinchow) September 1, 2022

And, sadly, there are the inevitable entitled fans who seem to be hate-watching the show with the sole purpose of seeing Matt Murdock swing into action as Daredevil (as if She-Hulk will somehow step aside at that point and the rest of the season will be a prequel to Daredevil: Born Again).

she hulk is so bad i almost cant believe it, where the hell is matt murdock — totally kafkaesque (@caturdays) September 1, 2022

Sorry She-Hulk, I do not care about you or your progressive "wholeness". I just want my Matt Murdock cameo — Yazmil A. | MrMehster 🍔👑 (@MrMehster) September 1, 2022

Trollishness aside, fans probably won’t have that long to wait until Hornhead shows up, considering Murdoch may even show up before his alter ego in his capacity as a lawyer. But when we consider She-Hulk‘s abbreviated format — episodes run approximately 30 minutes as opposed to one hour — we would only be one and a half episodes into a standard-length Disney Plus series. So everybody should probably just chill and enjoy the next six weeks — after all, they wouldn’t save DD’s cameo until the very end of the show, would they?