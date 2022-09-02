‘She-Hulk’ just introduced an Avenger’s long-lost sibling, and nobody noticed

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode three had a lot going on, from the whole Abomination plotline to Wong’s cameo to Jennifer Walters twerking with Megan Thee Stallion. So maybe fans are forgiven for overlooking the fact that the latest chapter of the Disney Plus series just low-key introduced an Avenger’s long-lost relative in plain sight.

Once the media turns against Tatiana Maslany’s heroine in her attempt to get Emil Blonsky out of jail, one news clip sees the anchor consult the original lawyer who sent Abomination down after his attack on Harlem in The Incredible Hulk. Namely, one Gideon Wilson (Jason Turner). Yes, Wilson. In case you hadn’t caught on, Gideon is actually the brother of none other than Sam Wilson, our current Captain America, in the comics.

Very very curious if they are gonna confirm later that this is Sam Wilson’s brother because Gideon and Sam are related in the comics 🤔🤔#SheHulk pic.twitter.com/MHFVODPGVZ — captain pike-a-chu #EatSCOTUSandGOP🖖 ᐰ (@CaptainPikeachu) September 1, 2022

In the source material, Gideon — a minister rather than a federal prosecutor — blamed the Hulk for the death of his son, Jim, and so voluntarily underwent gamma-radiation exposure in a bid to gain superpowers so that he could kill the Jade Giant. He did (temporarily) hulk out, although he ultimately realized the error of his ways before it was too late. The oldest Wilson sibling, he effectively raised his brother Sam and sister Sarah.

Seeing as there was absolutely no mention of his existence in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, it seemed like the MCU had erased Gideon from the Wilson family tree, but it appears that this isn’t the cast at all. Although it is feasible that, in this universe, Gideon merely shares the Wilson name but is not related to Sam and Sarah. Still, now that he’s in the franchise, there is the potential for this familial connection to be explored in Captain America: New World Order.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law continues Thursdays on Disney Plus.