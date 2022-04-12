‘She-Hulk’ star says filming the show was ‘fun but absurd’

Fans have been waiting for a look at Marvel’s upcoming series She-Hulk and while we haven’t yet received a trailer, one star detailed their time filming the “fun and absurd” show.

Tim Roth is set to make his third appearance in the MCU as Abomination when the Disney Plus series She-Hulk launches later this year. Speaking to ET Canada, Roth was asked if he’d be watching the series when it airs — something the star doesn’t typically do.

“I don’t know, if my family wants to watch it I will. I don’t know, it’s a trippy one. It was a lot of fun so it is tempting to dip in and go ‘oh god, I remember that day that’s absurd.’ um it’s quite the wild ride but I don’t know I’ll face that when I come to it I suppose I don’t know.”

Continuing further, Roth spoke about the other actors and team members on the set, highlighting Tatiana Maslany for her “jaw-dropping” performance.

Maslany is set to take on the titular role of the series, bringing She-Hulk to life on screen for the very first time and according to all accounts, she’s nailed it.

“She’s amazing. It’s actually jaw-dropping. Yeah, you know what, just watching it just on a day-to-day level, and sometimes a dialogue lands, just on that level, and her ability to absorb and then perform was quite remarkable. And she’s funny. One of the signs of a good actor is their comedic touch and she has it.”

Right now there is no release date scheduled for She-Hulk, though it is expected to launch on Disney Plus later this year.