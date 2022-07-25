Steve Gerber, the creator of Marvel Comics character Howard the Duck, once said, “life’s most serious moments and most incredibly dumb moments are often distinguishable only by a momentary point of view.”

With respect to that, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, the next Disney Plus series on Marvel Studios’ 2022 slate, looks to be a refreshing departure from the world-ending stakes that the MCU’s protagonists are often tasked with handling; a storyline about online dating in your mid-30s would lose much of its appeal — nay, not exist at all, if a genocidal alien was running rampant around the galaxy.

But you don’t always need to put the universe on a chopping block to create a good superhero story, and it looks like She-Hulk’s debut will seek to do exactly that. Speaking to GamesRadar, showrunner Jessica Gao noted how the upcoming series will be taking the stakes down a notch, aiming to allow many different facets of the MCU to breathe, some of them arguably for the first time.

“It’s always the fate of the universe, the fate of the free world. But that can’t be every single day. What happens in between those movies when these characters just have to live their lives, when they have to go on dates, when they have to go grocery shopping, when they have to see their family at a reunion?”

Tatiana Maslany, who portrays the titular heroine, also chimed in with her love for the show’s perspective, which apparently frames her dating life and her involvement with the Avengers as equally taxing plights.

“It was just so embarrassingly human, and that’s what drew me in. I loved seeing that her dating life was just as much of a stress as potentially becoming one of the Avengers.”

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law releases to Disney Plus on August 17.