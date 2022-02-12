Cartoonist and producer ND Stevenson, best known as the creator of She-Ra and the Princesses of Power, has been watching The Book of Boba Fett. Since sharing comedic comics about Boba and Fennec’s relationship as early episodes aired, the creator of Nimona and co-writer of Lumberjane’s has given us all something the series couldn’t: a compelling characterization of its main character.

In a series of fanfic comics, Stevenson writes about the young Boba Fett and the assassin Zam Wessel. The artist has openly shared their lifelong fascination with the character played by Leeanna Walsman in Attack of the Clones. According to Boba, Fennec reminds him of her.

Part one, posted on Feb. 4, establishes the fic as Boba reminiscing over a campfire to a drunken Fennec before turning to childhood — and to Kamino. Stevenson depicts Zam and Boba’s father, Jango Fett, as close partners.

But as time goes on, Boba wants to be closer to Zam, who spoils the child. Soon she resembles a part-time caretaker and surrogate mother.

Part three gives us a very genderqueer Clawdites, or Changelings, that I will not read further into, while part four Part four really hits the feels as Boba talks to a clone cadet about family — something neither of them is familiar with.

The family continues to solidify when Jango is injured in part five, and we see that their partnership is growing into something more than work, which it continues to do so in part six when the tropiest trope to ever grace shippers minds makes its way into the story — sharing body heat by spooning. But she’s coldblooded! It’s unavoidable, really.

Who knows how much more we’ll see. After today’s update, Stevenson wrote on Twitter, “my hands are moving of their own accord” while working on the “feral” series. All I know is I’m much more excited for this than I ever was for that television show.

After producing the She-Ra reboot for Netflix, Stevenson has contributed to many animation projects and is currently writing I’m Fine I’m Fine Just Understand on Substack, a blog of personal comics often about gender and mental health.