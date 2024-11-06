Forgot password
Cameron Mathison as Drew and Cynthia Watros as Nina on General Hospital
Photo via ABC
TV
‘She was amazing’: A ‘General Hospital’ actor is just as upset as you are about an epic character’s demise (and wonders about her future, too)

We can't let this character go!
Aya Tsintziras
Published: Nov 6, 2024 01:46 pm

General Hospital fans are still going through the grieving process for Sam McCall (Kelly Monaco), and that’s not going to change anytime soon. Well, unless she magically comes back, but that wish might not be granted. As a result, a cast member who acted opposite Monaco feels all the feels right along with viewers and has spoken about the sad turn her character arc took.

Dominic Zamprogna, who plays Dante Falconeri, gave an interview to Soap Opera Digest about the last time he worked with Monaco. He is close friends with Monaco and praised her as a person and an actress in his interview. He said, “She was amazing. Amazing, amazing, amazing,” which General Hospital fans of course agree with.

Zamprogna also explained that when Dante expressed his emotions in the hospital when Sam died, that was the official end of Monaco’s time on the soap opera. He explained, “we finished those scenes and I basically said good-bye to Kelly then and there.”

Dante on General Hospital
Image via ABC

Viewers were grateful that Zamprogna showed his support for Monaco and posted about him on X.

Other fans posted about the moment when Dante realized this was truly it and Sam was gone forever. Let’s just take a minute and try to process the absolutely cruel ride General Hospital took fans on here. Sam’s surgery was finished, Dante asked her to marry him, and they barely got to be an engaged pair before she died. Who let this happen?! Why couldn’t Sam and Dante get married? Don’t they deserve that? Why create all these soap opera “super couples” only to tear them apart?

Zamprogna said something interesting at the end of his interview with Soap Opera Digest about acting opposite Monaco once again. He said, “It’s a soap. Who the heck knows what’s gonna happen?”

So, is there a world where Sam could come back? Fans aren’t the only ones who refuse to believe this smart character has disappeared for good. Several Days of Our Lives actors talked about Monaco’s exit with Us Weekly, and they’re not totally convinced it’s truly over. Cherie Jimenez said, “Characters do come back so I’m hopeful” and Brandon Beemer said, “I don’t think she’s really fully leaving. I mean, who knows.” It’s interesting when soap stars speak out about their peers being let go since they know better than anyone how one day you’ve been portraying a famous character for years and the next, you learn you’re out.

For years, Monaco has posted on X and said thank you to viewers for loving Sam and getting wrapped up in her fictional world. In recent months, she has reposted thoughtful comments from fans who hate that she’s gone. If the opportunity came up for her to be rehired, maybe she wouldn’t say yes. But perhaps all the positive comments from her fanbase would convince her to move back to Port Charles.

No one thought Monaco would have to leave General Hospital after 21 impressive years, and it’s been tough to accept Sam’s death. And yet, I believe Sam and Dante will get their moment to shine. Let’s put some optimistic vibes out into the soap opera universe!

Aya Tsintziras is a freelance writer at We've Got This Covered who has been writing about pop culture since 2014. She has a Masters of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University and enjoys writing about TV dramas, horror movies, and celebrities. When not working, she's reading a thriller novel, catching up on The Real Housewives, and spending time with friends and family.