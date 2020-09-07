The Best New TV Shows To Watch On Netflix This Week

Netflix is the king of streaming services for a reason, as there’s absolutely no shortage of phenomenal shows available to watch on it. From beloved classics that drench you in nostalgia to brand new original programming ready for bingeing, you can rest assured that there’s something on the platform for everyone. And, of course, regardless of what kind of content you typically enjoy, there’s at least a pretty good chance that you’re one of millions who thoroughly love countless viewings of The Office.

The end of July brought the much-anticipated second season of The Umbrella Academy, which was quite adored by the show’s fans. Meanwhile, August added season 4 of The Seven Deadly Sins, the third and final season of The Rain, and the long-awaited entire run of the hit Nickelodeon show The Legend of Korra. As if that wasn’t enough, Netflix has also added lots of brand new stuff for September, with most of it being quite good.

Those interested in sci-fi may enjoy the new drama series Away, which stars Hilary Swank as an astronaut that must leave her family behind to go on a lengthy journey to space. The debut season currently sits at a decent 69% on Rotten Tomatoes, so it’s at least worth a look for genre fans.

Meanwhile, the service recently added all six seasons of the 90s sitcom Sister, Sister. This coming-of-age comedy tells the story of two sisters who were separated at birth but find one another 14 years later. If you grew up watching the show, you’ll probably already be bingeing it before the end of this sentence. For everyone else, now is your time to catch up.

Lastly, you can get a behind-the-scenes look at one of Netflix’s most popular series with The Witcher: A Look Inside the Episodes. This 8-episode run gives fans some additional information about The Witcher’s lore and an idea of what production was like for everyone involved.

So, there you have it, some great TV shows to check out on the streaming site this week. Of course, there’s plenty more fantastic content available to stream on Netflix, and there’s even more on the way, so you’d better start bingeing.