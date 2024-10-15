‘Shrinking’ season 2 free live streams: Where to watch Jason Segel and Harrison Ford comedy now streaming

Get ready for some no-filter therapy because the Harrison Ford and Jason Segel comedy show Shrinking is back for a new season. Season 2 of the show will pick up right where Season 1 left off, with Laird, played by Segal, meddling in the lives of his patients.

While he offers sound advice at times, you might remember that Laird is still grieving the loss of his wife, who died tragically in a car accident. He probably isn’t the fittest person to be dishing out life advice in his current cognitive state, but he does it anyway and breaches plenty of ethical barriers while doing it.

The new season features 12 episodes, two more than Season 1. The show, created by Bill Lawrence, Jason Segel, and Brett Goldstein, premiered on Apple+ in January 2023.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch Shrinking, including air times, cast details, and streaming information.

Premiere Date: Wednesday, Oct. 16

Season finale: Wednesday, Dec. 25 (Christmas Day)

Season 2 of Shrinking will premiere on Apple+ on Wednesday, Oct. 16. The first two episodes can be streamed early Wednesday at 12:01am. One new episode will air each week on Wednesdays, with the finale airing on Christmas day. Viewers can livestream every episode on Apple+, which offers a 30-day free trial for new users.

Everything we know

In case you need a little recap, the first season ended with one of Jimmy’s favorite clients, Grace, pushing her abusive husband, Donnie, over the edge – quite literally. Donnie survived the fall but became wheelchair-bound, and Grace was thrown in jail for attempted murder.

Segal and Ford, both therapists on the show, were determined to help Grace, despite the fact that she literally threw a man off a cliff. However, she was convinced she did a horrible deed and pushed their help away. She was one of many characters on the show who had profound problems that the therapists had to tackle head-on.

While we don’t want to give too many spoilers about the new season, the show’s creator, Lawrence, has teased the details of one episode that will likely be a massive hit with viewers – a flashback episode featuring Jimmy’s wife.

“One of the cool things about streaming shows is the chances they allow you to take,” Lawrence told Radio Times. “And we had always planned this year to kind of go back in time and see different characters’ lives before the event, the death of Jason’s wife, see where everybody was before that happened.”

The episode is reportedly very emotionally charged. According to Lawrence, it turned out “really well.”

“I was so blown away by everybody’s performance in that episode, not only our regulars, but some of the guest cast, I’ll say, really kind of blew me away,” he said. “Those things are always nerve wracking, so you don’t know if they’ll work out.” But it went really well.””

Shrinking new episode release schedule

Here is the full episode release schedule:

Wednesday, Oct. 16: Episodes 1 & 2

Wednesday, Oct. 23: Episode 3

Wednesday, Oct 30: Episode 4

Wednesday, Nov. 6: Episode 5

Wednesday, Nov 13: Episode 6

Wednesday, Nov. 20: Episode 7

Wednesday, Nov. 27: Episode 8

Wednesday, Dec. 4: Episode 9

Wednesday, Dec. 11: Episode 10

Wednesday, Dec. 18: Episode 11

Wednesday, Dec. 25: Episode 12 (Season finale)

Meeting the cast of Shrinking

Jason Segal: Jimmy Laird, a therapist who works in a Cognitive Behavioral Therapy Center while giving the death of his wife

Harrison Ford: Dr. Paul Rhoades, a senior therapist with Parkinson’s Disease

Jessica Williams: Gaby, a therapist

Luke Tennie: Sean, a patient suffering from anger management issues

Michael Urie: Brian, Jimmy’s best friend, who is a lawyer

Lukita Maxwell: Alice, Jimmy’s teenage daughter, with whom he has a strained relationship

Christa Miller: Liz, Jimmy’s next-door neighbor who helps look after Alice

Ted McGinley: Derk, Liz’s husband

