Watch: Simon Pegg And Nick Frost Hunt Ghosts In Truth Seekers Trailer

Amazon have released the first trailer for Truth Seekers, a brand new comedy series starring Simon Pegg and Nick Frost. The show follows “a team of part-time paranormal investigators who team up to uncover and film ghost sightings across the U.K., sharing their adventures on an online channel for all to see.” How very meta. You can check out the preview in question above, which also features co-stars Susan Wokoma and Malcolm McDowell as fellow ghost hunters.

Along with the trailer, which arrived as part of a Comic-Con@Home panel, the studio also released a batch of promotional photos that give us a closer look at the show’s characters. Seen in the gallery down below, the one thing that stands out to me is Simon Pegg’s ghastly wig. There’s bad wigs and then there’s bad wigs. This is the latter. Good grief. It remains to be seen whether there’s any storytelling reason behind it, or if it’s just an intentionally disturbing aesthetic choice.

Back to the headline duo, though, and is there any Pegg-Frost collaboration that doesn’t brighten the day? Sure, their last joint-appearance in Slaughterhouse Rulez wasn’t exactly box office gold, but more often than not, they’re a pleasure. This is their most high profile project together since a pair of comedy movies they made at the start of the last decade, the Cornetto Trilogy-ish Paul, and the Cornetto Trilogy-melange The World’s End. No sign of Edgar Wright on this one though, as Truth Seekers is being directed by Jim Field Smith.

If you’re looking forward to seeing the partners in crime comedy back in action, leave a comment below. I’m afraid there’s no word yet on a release date, as for now, its 8-episode first season remains in the “coming soon” phase. Shouldn’t be too long, then.