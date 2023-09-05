‘Simply can’t wait’: ‘Love Island’ executives confirm return of ‘iconic’ cast members to the villa

After months of speculation, Love Island executives have confirmed the upcoming All-Stars edition of the hit reality dating show. Love Island: All Stars is set to premiere in early 2024 in the show’s South African villa where the last winter series was filmed.

“It has been rumored now for a while but we are thrilled to finally confirm that we are making Love Island: All-Stars early next year for ITV2 and ITVX,” Mike Spencer, creative director of Lifted Entertainment said, according to Variety. “It’s set to be a must-watch series seeing some of your favorite Islanders from across the years heading back to the stunning South African villa to once again ‘graft’ as their search for love continues. I simply can’t wait.”

Paul Mortimer, the director of reality commissioning and acquisitions and controller for ITV2 and ItvBe, added, “Set in our luxurious South African villa, I know the audience will welcome back some of the most iconic U.K. Islanders, as they set out in pursuit of love all over again in a brand new version of our worldwide hit.”

While there is no set premiere date yet for the All-Stars iteration, the winter series in 2023 premiered on January 16. The cast has also yet to be announced, although there are many iconic Love Island stars who are single and might make their returns to the screen.

For fans who can’t wait until the show’s return in 2024, there will be another opportunity to view some former Islanders get together this fall with the inaugural Love Island Games. Premiering on Peacock on November 1, 2023, Love Island Games will bring together fan favorites from the U.K., U.S.A., and Australian versions of the show, as well as some other still-unknown cast members. It will be hosted by the U.K.’s host, Maya Jama. On August 26, Jama posted on her Instagram that she was heading to Fiji to film the show.

Although there are many rumored stars linked to the show, one two-time Islander confirmed that she wouldn’t be appearing. Kady McDermott, who became a two-time star when she joined the most recent season of Love Island in the summer of 2023, told the hosts of the Staying Relevant podcast that she needed a break for the rest of the year. “I got asked to do Love Island Games in September,” she shared. “I’ve had enough, I’m retired for the year. I’ll leave that one.”