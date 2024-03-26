‘Sistas’ season 7 episode 12 release date confirmed

Sistas, the hilarious BET comedy-drama series, is finally set to return for the second half of season 7! The series, which premiered on Oct. 23, 2019, follows the lives of a group of independent, single, Black women living in Atlanta.

Recommended Videos

The characters navigate society’s ups and downs, including careers, lovers, friendships, and even social media with one another. Created, written, and directed by the Tyler Perry, this TV show takes viewers on a roller coaster ride of every possible emotion.

The first part of season 7 premiered on Jan. 3, 2024, and ran for 11 episodes until March 13th, leaving us with a heavy cliffhanger in the finale. With Episode 12 now in our sights, let’s go over some must-know information about the next installment of Sistas.

From the DNA test drama to a missing woman on her hands, it's been a rollercoaster. Let's recap in the comments.👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾#SistasOnBET is back on May 29 at 9/8c. pic.twitter.com/3znQQhubQF — Tyler Perry’s Sistas (@SistasOnBET) March 14, 2024

According to reports and speculation, the second half of Sistas season 7 was initially planned for a May 22 release. It has, however, been set for a later date, with the official Sistas X account confirming a May 29 release date. We expect the show to run from May 29, until August 7, provided the show stays true to its usual weekly release format. As expected, the series will be available to stream on BET on demand for free, as well as other streaming channels such as DirecTV and Fubo.

What to expect from the second half?

The second installment of season 7 of Sistas promises a thrilling ride full of suspense. In the mid-season finale, dubbed “Gone Girl,” Karen hosts a mocktail party for the girls, and Gary hires a cleaning service, giving them instructions to clean the office, hinting at a cunning plan already set in motion. Fans have since speculated that Gary may have killed Penelope and her baby. Moreover, we also got a quick look at Karen, as her paternity test results are left up in the air, leaving fans to guess who the father could be.

Episode 12 has an official title of “Next Level,” and a synopsis that may hint at something major: “Maurice and Grayson have a serious conversation about their future together, Andi gives sad news to Jordan, prompting him to reveal another part of himself.” Fans have speculated on what this means, with major evidence pointing to a possible confrontation with Jordan and Gary, perhaps as a result of Penelope’s current status as Jordan’s sister.

The Sneak Peek also includes important scenes. Hayden is seen acting strangely around Ms. Willis, which could spell trouble. In the same vein, Gary is apparently up to something evil, as he roughs up and threatens Andi. In the meantime, fans have kept the online discourse alive by sharing theories and examining previous Sistas episodes.