‘Sister Wives’: Kody Brown calls ex Christine ‘Machiavellian,’ accuses her of backstabbing

In the same Sister Wives episode where Kody Brown admits he made “a mistake of not managing” his marriage to Christine, the former polygamist had some pretty mean things to say about his ex-wife.

The previous episode showed Christine and Kody’s awkward reunion, almost a year after Christine sold off her share of the polygamist family home in Flagstaff, Arizona, and moved back to Utah, where the Brown family once lived. During their lunch meeting, Kody told Christine she was “mean” when she tried to tell him a joke their daughter had made about when he caught COVID-19. Now, things seem to have gone from bad to worse.

“I think she’s Machiavellian,” Kody explained in a confessional, reflecting on the reunion. “She plays nice while stabbing you in the back.”

In a flashback to their meeting, Kody talks about the emotional impact Christine leaving her old home supposedly had on him. “I drive by your house, and I’m having these, like literally anxiety attacks,” he said, discussing the effect of seeing Christine’s former home lying empty on the Brown Family land.

Similarly, in the previous episode, Kody felt angered by Christine’s laughter during lunch, using the moment to reflect on Christine’s home. “I’m not laughing, I’ve not been laughing about her leaving,” Kody said. “She left with Truely [Brown, their daughter] and left early. I wasn’t laughing then, I’ve never been laughing about this,” he continued.

Kody admitted after their lunch that he felt “betrayed” by Christine ending their marriage, accusing her of “s***-talking me to the kids.” “I just never want to see her again, and I want to spend some time hating her.”

Image via TLC

During Christine’s confessional, she fired back against his claims that she badmouthed him to their kids. “Kody can get mad at me about a lot of things. He can name-call me, that’s just fine, but when he sits there, and he tells me to my face that I am pitting his children against him — no, no, that is not true.”

“I am their sounding board. They get to talk to me about things that are hard, and I listen,” she continued.

In the new episode, tensions rose to a breaking point among Kody’s 18 kids from four different mothers when the siblings tried to arrange a holiday gift exchange. During an attempted group video call from Kody’s newest wife, Robyn, a “horrible” exchange over Robyn joining the family back in 2014 broke out, leaving her family feeling like “outsiders.”