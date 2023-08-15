‘Sister Wives’: Meri Brown sells belongings from marriage to Kody Brown

As the new season of Sister Wives showcases the breakdown of Meri and Kody Brown’s marriage, Meri’s social media presence shows that she has already moved on. Meri and Kody – who were not legally married due to Arizona’s bigamy laws – announced in January 2023 that they had dissolved their union after months of speculation that the couple had split.

The eighteenth season of Sister Wives will begin airing on TLC on August 10th, and from the trailer alone, it is clear that the upcoming episodes will cover Meri and Kody’s split. The teaser includes a clip of Meri stating she still hopes their marriage can be saved before later deciding she is “out” of the polygamist sect.

It is unknown when exactly Season 18 was filmed, but in the present day, Meri has a whole new life. Meri happily modeled a fresh look at a new location on a recent Instagram post and opened up to followers about getting rid of “stuff.”

Immediately, it is clear that Meri is alluding to her recent divorce, beginning her post by writing, “This year has been a season of change for me,” as she and Kody split in January. “It’s been a time to part ways with all the ‘stuff’ holding me back, holding me down, and what is holding on to me, that stuff that doesn’t serve me anymore. Physical stuff, emotional stuff, all the unneeded stuff.” the 52-year-old wrote.

Meri, who shares son Leon with Kody, said that now is “A time to shed resentment, pain, hurt, even those same emotions of others that I’ve been carrying, that are not mine to carry,” a likely reference to the Brown family sect that she formerly lived in.

Reflecting on the future, Meri seems to be unsure of where she’s headed, but she will become a better person for it.

“It’s a time to create the updated version of me, and in doing that, I’m not afraid to retreat into myself at times while I learn, create, and become all the new parts of me. For in retreating, looking inward, and making a change, that is where my best and brightest self is created. The one who can love fully, give insight where appropriate, inspire deeply, and have an impact on those around me who can benefit from my stories and what I have to share.”

If one thing is clear, there is no looking back for the reality TV star.