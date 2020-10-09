SNL Fans Want Jeff Goldblum To Play The Fly From Vice Presidential Debate

The debate between Kamala Harris and Mike Pence might not have been quite the unmitigated disaster of the Biden/Trump fracas of last week, but it’s still being referenced for all the wrong reasons. From Harris’ firm declarations of “Mr. Vice President, I’m speaking” in response to Pence’s attempted interruptions and her face mirroring the exasperation and veiled contempt of every woman who has ever had an entitled man talk down to her, to Pence’s bloodshot eye sparking questions about his health, little of what was actually debated is being talked about.

However, the most incongruous and commented-upon moment was a fly that landed on Pence’s head and remained there for two minutes, and now Saturday Night Live fans are calling for Jeff Goldblum to play the insect in a sketch.

While Goldblum is a beloved actor of varied talent, the reasoning is, of course, that he starred in David Cronenberg’s 1986 body horror The Fly. If you’re unfamiliar with the film, first seek it out immediately because it’s truly magnificent, and also know that in it, Goldblum plays Seth Brundle, an eccentric scientist who develops a pair of teleportation pods.

When testing the process on himself, he fails to notice a fly enter the pod with him, resulting in the pair becoming fused in the physical transference. First gaining increased strength and stamina, Brundle soon develops unfocused aggression as his body begins to morph into a hybrid of human and insect, growing more visually revolting by the day as his empathy and sanity gradually deteriorate.

Of course, many people were quick to make the reference, and here’s just a selection of the responses from Twitter:

LORNE MICHAELS… I IMPLORE YOU… PLEASE… GET JEFF GOLDBLUM TO PLAY THE FLY ON @NBCSNL THIS WEEKEND!!! #VPDebate — Max Preston (@MaxSkyNews) October 8, 2020

I hope SNL gets Jeff Goldblum to play the fly on Pence’s head. — Ronda 💜🌊🌈 I see a blue light on the horizon 💙 (@Rondaline68) October 8, 2020

On SNL, Jeff Goldblum should play the fly. — John Cohen (@JohnCohen1) October 8, 2020

The big question now is whether SNL will have Jeff Goldblum on this weekend. https://t.co/bDvznRo73r — Joe Gerth (@Joe_Gerth) October 8, 2020

Congratulations Jeff Goldblum on winning the 2020 vice presidential debate. — Kayla Pollnow (@KaylaPollnow) October 8, 2020

Jeff Goldblum really tried to save us from Pence tonight #TheFly pic.twitter.com/47vt7Qhn7J — the invisible one (@social_deficit) October 8, 2020

“Hello, Jeff Goldblum? This is Lorne Michaels. This may sound a little odd but would you be available to play a fly on SNL this week?” pic.twitter.com/LOdWXD0MD8 — The Bill Chuck Files (@BillyBall) October 8, 2020

Real life: Fly lands on Pence’s head Internet: Makes Jeff Goldblum trend pic.twitter.com/QYFkLPWqhr — Lots of Thoughts, No Prayers (@ANSTYLEdotCOM) October 8, 2020

The only remaining question about the vice presidential debate is whether @nbcsnl has finished signing Jeff Goldblum for their cold opening. — Kenner At Home 🇺🇸⚽ (@RKennerB) October 8, 2020

I hope Lorne Michaels already called Jeff Goldblum about joining SNL on Saturday. — debbie millman (@debbiemillman) October 8, 2020

Goldblum has such a reputation as an offbeat weirdo that in recent years he’s practically become a parody of himself, and reprising a 35-year-old role for a single joke would be entirely in keeping with what people now expect of him. Not to mention he actually possesses the comic sensibilities required to make such a stunt appearance funny in practice and not just theory.