One of 2021’s most surprising hits was Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart & Snoop Dogg. The show saw legendary actor and comedian Kevin Hart, the man behind 2021’s breakout drama True Story team up with rapper, cook, football coach, and all-around renaissance man Snoop Dogg to discuss the day’s Olympic highlights.

On paper, the show sounded like a cheap gimmick. However, Hart and Snoop’s blend of easy-going banter and genuine sporting enthusiasm turned the series into one of Peacock’s sleeper hits. Despite receiving little mainstream promotion. People praised the show’s delivery of the best interviews as the pair’s unique interview style and their willingness to touch on non-traditional interview topics allowed viewers to see a whole new side of America’s Olympians. And now, the pair are back, and they’re widening their focus, leaving nothing off the table.

Hart and Snoop will be returning to their desk to host 2021 and Done With Snoop Dogg & Kevin Hart, a hilarious look back at the year. The duo will cover the most memorable events, from the ongoing pandemic to the billionaire space race, and even 2021’s best sporting moments. The pair will also be looking at their own personal high and low lights of 2021 and turning their attention to some news stories you might have missed in all the chaos.

According to the description given to Deadline, the show is:

“An edgy, insightful, and hilarious retrospective of a year that began with so much promise, but mostly turned into a sequel of the sh*t show that was 2020.”

And this time, Snoop and Hart will be joined by a collection of celebrity friends and guests. Mark Cuban, DJ D-Nice, DL Hughley, Loni Love, Killer Mike, William Shatner, Stephen A. Smith, and Michael Strahan will talk about what they’ve been up to in 2021 and join in the banter with the two hosts.

The teaser clip gives us a taste of what to expect. It shows Snoop and Hart reacting to a clip of Stephen A. Smith during a boxing workout that sees him, in the words of Hart, “throwing some of the most aggressive uppercuts I’ve ever seen in my life, dressed like he’s never been to the gym.”

2021 and Done With Snoop Dogg & Kevin Hart is a 75-minute special produced by Snoop’s Snoopadelic Films and Hart’s LOL Studios. It will premier on December 28th, and it will be exclusive to NBCUniversal’s Peacock streaming platform.