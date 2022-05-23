Some fans dreading the day the MCU’s ‘Daredevil’ reboot arrives

Some people are impossible to please, and fans of the hero genre often come top of that list. After it was announced that Netflix would no longer be making the popular Marvel shows Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and the lesser so Iron Fist, fans were upset and insisted that upon gaining the rights Disney should continue the stories. Now that that is exactly what is happening, many are changing their minds.

This is going to be the worst day on comic book Twitter pic.twitter.com/v3PRmL7IkX — DriiftyFilm 💯 (@driiftyfilm) May 22, 2022

Disney has announced that it will be rebooting Daredevil, though exactly what that will look like is anyone’s guess. There are a few things that we can be fairly certain of, however. After his surprise appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home, it would seem that Charlie Cox’s Daredevil is officially a part of the MCU, and it is likely Marvel will continue the show with him in the role of Matt Murdock. The same goes for Vincent D’Onofrio’s Wilson Fisk, aka Kingpin, who was last seen in the Disney Plus miniseries Hawkeye as one of the lead antagonists. Though he was shot, it was off-screen, so let’s not rule him out just yet.

With so many other variables to consider, though, fans are unsure if Disney can successfully continue the already well-loved series. The Netflix Marvel shows were a hell of a lot grittier and edgier, dealing with mature themes and with vicious, bloody, fight scenes. Though those shows now belong to Disney and are free to stream on Disney Plus, fans worry that future seasons produced by Disney will be tame in comparison to their predecessors.

One thing that primarily concerns fans is the length of the series, with the Netflix series containing 13 episodes apiece compared to Disney’s now standard offering of six episodes for their Marvel miniseries. Despite previously worrying that they wouldn’t see a new Daredevil season at all, now that they have been assured that isn’t the case, the worry turns to not having enough episodes.

Some of these fans have been venting their anger through the medium of social media.

"Witness The Six Episode Event" pic.twitter.com/Z5q7kLHJGL — Anthony S (@StraderZane) May 22, 2022

''Experience The Six Episode Event'' pic.twitter.com/iGutX0xsKs — Walters & Murdock: Public Defenders (@ZeroYear97) May 22, 2022

A lot of people on Twitter seem to be thinking the same thing with regard to the changes Daredevil may undergo to fit in with its family-friendly counterparts.

Lmao I can already see it daredevil gonna b 6 episodes it’s gonna be light hearted oh and no blood nothing like the old show! Oh and not a continuation lol — QGRyusaki2.0 (@QgDarkavenger) May 23, 2022

Some don’t care about the length, as long as the format stays relatively the same.

I don't care how many episodes it has, i'm more worried about what they may possibly be changing, I just don't want things to be too different from the original series — Moon (@MoonshroomNEO) May 23, 2022

This negative Nelly has a rather blanket statement, which many would agree just isn’t true. WandaVision was a masterpiece.

Dread it, run from it.



Disney + shows all suck pic.twitter.com/peDpVljmSI — Drell_Uchiha (@SharinganJack) May 22, 2022

But maybe these users have it right and trying to please everyone is a losing battle.

comic book movie fans can never be happy — isaac, the pogfox (@superpawger) May 23, 2022

It’s still very early days and only the writers, Matt Corman and Chris Ord, so it really is too soon to say how everything will shake out. Of course, this is the internet, and if people have time to speculate, they most certainly will. With it still being so early on we can’t expect to see its return to our screen anytime soon, even 2023 would likely be a push, so fans are just going to have to wait and pick up as many breadcrumbs as Marvel sees fit to sprinkle.

In the meantime, you can watch all the Netflix Marvel series now streaming on Disney Plus.