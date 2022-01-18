The Moon Knight trailer has finally dropped, bringing with it our first proper look at Oscar Isaac as the MCU’s most troubled and complex superhero yet. What’s more, it also offered a glimpse at another legendary actor’s debut in the franchise. That’s right, Kevin Bacon. No, wait, it’s actually Ethan Hawke. Although many fans on social media were convinced that the Before Midnight star was Bacon when first watching the trailer.

While the promo focuses on Isaac’s DiD-suffering Steven Grant/Marc Spector, we do get a look at Hawke as Arthur Harrow, a creepy cult leader with an unknown connection to Spector who tells him “there’s chaos in you.” With his long hair and clean-shaven face, Hawke does look pretty different from normal, enough to convince some people that he was really the iconic Tremors actor.

fully said with my chest while watching the trailer “why is kevin bacon in moon knight” that is in fact not kevin bacon https://t.co/IlBPrZU9QG — euphoria slut✨ (@__shiningstarr) January 18, 2022

Why did I think that was Kevin Bacon and not Ethan Hawke??? #MoonKnight — Edgar Allan Pog (@CheesyKing93) January 18, 2022

When did Ethan Hawke turn into Kevin Bacon? #MoonKnight pic.twitter.com/aIBFqUKRJF — Caitlin Kelly (@caitlin_kelly11) January 18, 2022

Is anybody going to tell them?

Who is this Benedict Cumberbatch + Kevin Bacon amalgamation from the Moon Knight Teaser??? pic.twitter.com/TniHiSs4VL — Pｪssmaker (@Massive_Peace) January 15, 2022

Apology accepted.

I legit thought that was Kevin Bacon not Ethan Hawke lol #MoonKnight pic.twitter.com/GyBtXXJaFj — Wherearentyou (@wherearentyou) January 18, 2022

Not by a long shot.

So I'm not the only one who thought Ethan Hawke looked almost exactly like Kevin Bacon in the Moon Knight trailer, right? — Tomas Odomino (@MrOdomino) January 18, 2022

Unfortunately, Kevin Bacon has yet to join the MCU, so Star-Lord’s going to have to keep waiting to team up with his idol.

Well I know Star Lord is gonna be happy to see Kevin Bacon in #MoonKnight 😂 — Kaelan (@Kael4n) January 18, 2022

Ok, but are we sure they aren’t just one being now? Has anyone seen Kevin lately?

When did Ethan Hawke and Kevin Bacon merge into the same person? #MoonKnight — Nick (@relevantnick) January 18, 2022

“Kevin? It’s Ethan. Listen, I’ve got a pitch for you…”

Ethan Hawke should just send Kevin Bacon instead of him to do all the #MoonKnight interviews and the premiere. — Anton Danilov (@neverangryman) January 18, 2022

Bacon previously played a Marvel villain in X-Men: First Class, so maybe that’s what fans are subconsciously thinking of.

While Kevin Bacon does have a history with creepy cult leaders, having hunted one down for three seasons in TV’s The Following, we can confirm that this is not him in Moon Knight. That might disappoint some who had got it into their heads that Bacon was coming to the MCU, but Hawke’s involvement should be exciting enough as he looks to be giving a chilling performance. Hawke has previously teased that real-life cult leader David Koresh inspired him.

We’ll see Ethan Hawke — not, I repeat, not Kevin Bacon — in action when Moon Knight hits Disney Plus from March 30.