Everything you need to know about the third season of ‘Somebody Somewhere’

Fans of touching dramas are in for a bittersweet treat, as HBO’s Somebody Somewhere will begin its final season on Oct. 27, 2024. The series also streams on Max.

The show is set in the real-life hometown of its star, Bridget Everett — Manhattan, Kansas. Everett, who is also a writer and producer on the show, plays a woman who struggles to love herself – that is, until her best friend (played by Jeff Hiller) helps her find her way.

In an interview with Time Magazine, Everett said she has a few things in common with her character. “The love of music and struggles with self-worth—Sam hums along to those two things, which I really relate to,” she explained. “Also, the kind of people that Sam is around, Fred and Joel—they’re like the people in my life.”

Later in the interview, Everett admitted there could be a good reason why she and Sam are alike. “Maybe her personality is similar to mine, because I do a lot of the writing,” she mused. “I can relate to shutting down and cracking a joke and getting out of there. It reminds me of the people I grew up with—joking, deflecting.”

Fans of the series have been eating it up. Here’s what you need to know about season three of Somebody Somewhere.

When does season 3 of Somebody Somewhere come out?

The new season of Somebody Somewhere will premiere on HBO and Max on Sunday, Oct. 27.

When do new episodes of Somebody Somewhere come out?

New episodes of Somebody Somewhere will be released each week on Sundays. The finale will air on Dec. 8.

Who is on Somebody Somewhere?

The cast of Somebody Somewhere includes Bridget Everett, Jeff Hiller, Mike Hagerty, Murray Hill, Mary Catherine Garrison, Tim Bagley, Jane Drake Brody, Danny McCarthy, Barbara Robertson, Jennifer Mudge, Jon Hudson Odom, Heidi Johanningmeier, Josh Bywater, and Meighan Gerachis.

What is season 3 of Somebody Somewhere about?

As longtime viewers know, the first season of Somebody Somewhere centered around the grief Sam Miller (Everett) felt following the death of her older sister. The second season Sam had to face a secret that her sister had told her while also dealing with a major falling out she and her friend Joel (Hiller) had.

When the third season kicks off, Sam has moved into a new environment and is trying to make changes that will help her resist her habit of isolating herself from others.

How can I watch Somebody Somewhere?

Somebody Somewhere airs on HBO and is available to stream on Max. You can also watch episodes of the series on Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and YouTube TV.

