Someone Has Made A Free Playable Version of Squid Game

If you were hoping to play some of the games in Netflix’s Squid Game without suffering the deadly consequence for losing, like in the show, you’re in luck, as it appears someone has created a free-to-play video game online.

You don’t need to download anything to play the game, either, instead, it can be enjoyed directly from your web browser.

The game boasts virtual recreations of all six of the games from the competition in the show, including Red Light Green Light, Honeycomb, Tug of War, Marbles, Glass Stepping Stones, and the titular Squid Game. The only game it’s missing is the Pog-like folded paper game known as ddakji that is used by The Salesman to recruit players into the show’s fictional contest.

In case you’re not already familiar, the South Korean Squid Game survival drama centers around people on the brink of financial ruin getting recruited by a shadowy organization to participate in a macabre competition. The 456 contestants get transported to a mysterious and secluded island, where they are promised a life-changing sum of $38 million if they win in a series of children’s games. But the catch is if you lose, you die.

Squid Game Red Light, Green Light Lego Build 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

True to the show, the video game has players get shot by the guards in the game if they lose, so suffice it to say it’s probably not appropriate for children.

And despite some scams cropping up inspired by Squid Game in the past, such as a cryptocurrency that ended up being a “rug pull” scheme and a lot of mobile phone apps being thinly veiled vehicles for dumping malware on user’s devices, this game appears to be non-malicious. This can be inferred by the fact that you don’t have to download anything to play it, you can even keep your web browser’s ad blocker activated while doing so, and the parent site Kevin.Games, has a 100/100 “Trustscore” on ScamAdviser.

You can watch all nine episodes of Squid Game‘s first season on Netflix now.