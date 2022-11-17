Sonic and pals enter world-shattering adventure in new ‘Sonic Prime’ trailer

Sonic the Hedgehog is slated to make his debut in a new Netflix series chock-full of action-packed adventures in a new trailer for Sonic Prime that promises a plot revolving around Doctor Eggman and a reality-shattering cataclysm.

The colorful show features all of your favorite characters from the franchise, including Deven Mack’s Sonic, Brian Drummond’s Eggman, Ashleigh Ball’s Tails, Shannon Chan-Kent’s Amy Rose, and Adam Nurada’s Knuckles. Even Shadow and Big the Cat make appearances in the show, both voiced by Ian Hanlin.

The plot of the show revolves around Sonic and company getting flung into another dimension featuring a dystopian-like regime run by none other than Eggman and his evil peers, collectively known as The Council. Eventually, Sonic teams up with Tails in order to hop into different alternate dimensions, or “Shatterspaces,” as Tails calls them.

Meanwhile, Sonic’s prime reality that we see at the beginning of the trailer — and looking very much like a classic Sonic the Hedgehog videogame level — has been shattered into pieces and the Blue Blur and his pals must work together to piece it back together again. The “Shatterverse”, as it’s called, contains numerous oddball worlds, such as one in which Knuckles is a pirate, where Sonic goes to recruit what looks like remixed versions of his old friends.

Sonic Prime comes to Netflix on Dec. 15.