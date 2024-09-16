‘Sounds like a special Australian sandwich’: Oswald Cobblepot’s name has been changed in ‘The Penguin’ and I’m a gobsmacked mix of giggling and gagged

There is something to be said for updating comic book characters for a modern audience, but there is no sense in reinventing the wheel. The Batman has accomplished many impressive feats, but changing something so central to the canon of the comics is a bridge too far.

Recommended Videos

Or at least, it should be. Since The Penguin‘s introduction in 1941, he has been known by his given name, Oswald Cobblepot. One of the main contributions to Batman’s Rogues Gallery, The Penguin is the rare Batman villain who doesn’t hinge on theatrics or superpowers. He is so named because of his tuxedo-clad look, and only has an interest in crime.

He isn’t the sort to contaminate Gotham’s water supply with laughing gas, or turn all the inhabitants of the world into plant life. His pursuits are purely criminal, making him an intriguing foe for Batman. He is arguably the character that needs the least amount of retooling to be palatable for a live-action audience unfamiliar with the comics. But even so, creatives behind the scenes implemented a fundamental change for the character.

The Batman changed Oswald Cobblepot’s name

In Matt Reeves’ The Batman, The Penguin is not a huge adversary. While he works the drug business out of the Iceberg Lounge, he ultimately answers to Carmine Falcone (John Turturro). It is only upon his death that The Penguin considers making a power grab. Played by Colin Farrell in all his prosthetic glory, viewers don’t get too close of a look at the character — or the name. But as it turns out, The Penguin is no longer known by his most accurate name, but Oswald “Oz” Cobb. Producer Dylan Clark spoke to SFX Magazine (via Discussing Film) about the change which was evidently approved by Jim Lee himself.

“DC had thought about changing his name at some point but had never done it. Matt asked, ‘Can I call our character Oz Cobb?’ Jim said, ‘Absolutely!’”

The interview further contextualizes the change by citing the update to The Riddler’s persona. Originally known as Edward Nygma (E. Nygma — get it?), the Riddler’s name was modernized to Edward Nashton. This change was an effort to make the character not such a tongue-in-cheek joke. Changes like these have been known to occur from time to time, and in some cases, aren’t detrimental. But altering The Penguin seems like a surface-level change that has no real bearing on whether the story resonates or not. Reeves pushed for the change, apparently to make the character seem more grounded in reality. One could argue that Cobblepot has a silly ring to it. But fans agree that this alteration to the character is pointless at the end of the day.

Huh? So he’s gone from a more grounded name to what sounds like a special Australian sandwich? — Dexter Morgan VI (@DextersDesciple) September 16, 2024

The explanation for changing the Penguin's name lacks depth and fails to justify how "Oz Cobb" achieves the intended groundedness for the character. — Fahad sharif (@FahadHero61) September 16, 2024

That sounds even cornier — Kyle and 8,732 others (@KyleNumber) September 16, 2024

Changing the name of the character doesn’t automatically change how they are perceived by an audience. It also sets an odd precedent for other characters who were born from the pages of the comics. Detective Comics was spearheaded in the late 1930s, and because of that, may have some outdated monikers. Names like Bruce, Barbara, and Harvey were all popular at the time, and may not be as contemporary as some directors might like. But as this is an adaptation, and fans are presumably willing to suspend their disbelief. Since the character also goes by The Penguin, there isn’t a huge need to hear his last name all the time. No matter how much realism The Batman leans into, Bruce is still a rich orphan who dresses up as a giant bat. Suspension of disbelief kind of cones with the territory.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy