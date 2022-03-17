Trey Parker and Matt Stone’s South Park has given us reasons to laugh, cry, and laugh until we cry over its nearly three decades. The show will mark 25 years with a live concert this August in Colorado.

Today Deadline Hollywood revealed that Comedy Central has set up the event at the Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, one of Colorado’s premier music venues. Stone, Parker, Primus, and Ween will be attending, and favorite songs from the series will be performed. Acts like John Denver and U2 have performed at the venue in the past and, true to form, Parker and Stone commented on this by saying they were not even close to being as talented as those who have come through before.

“We’re so excited to go home and play at Red Rocks, a place that’s been known for hosting the most legendary artists and musicians. Until now.”

Tickets for the Aug. 10 show are available on axs.com. Those interested in attending must register to make a purchase between now and Sunday. From there, registered parties are randomly selected to be placed into a smaller pool of users which will be notified starting Wednesday if they are able to get tickets and then will have a time to purchase them. They will cost $99 with undisclosed fees each, and a maximum of two tickets are available for each household. Additional tickets also may be offered for sale at a later date for those who were not initially granted the ability to purchase.