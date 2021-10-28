South Park Creators Matt Stone And Trey Parker Aren’t Afraid Of Getting Canceled

Matt Stone and Trey Parker, the creators of the long-running animated comedy series South Park, are at it again with a Post-COVID special coming exclusively to Paramount+ next month, and they say they’re not afraid of getting canceled.

In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter earlier this week, the pair said they’ve been awaiting cancellation for the last 30 years to no avail.

“We have been waiting to get canceled for 30 years,” Stone asserted. “It changes who is involved with it. But we have been dealing with this shit the whole time we have been making the show. And we can’t complain. Things have been going fine for us. It gives us fodder and gives us something to talk about.”

South Park’s first season began airing in 1997 and has regularly courted controversy and criticism throughout the entirety of its run. The animated series pokes fun at virtually every cultural, sexual, and racial identity along the way, almost always in some crass and profane manner. South Park is also known for remarkably timely storylines which can be as recent as the previous week thanks to the show’s unique production schedule.



The new South Park Post-COVID special is set to debut on Nov. 25. It is the first of 14 Paramount+ exclusive specials set to stream on the platform. with the second one premiering in December and another traditional season of the show launching on Comedy Central in early 2022.