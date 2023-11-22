‘South Park’ Thanksgiving episodes and how to watch them

Want 'South Park' x Thanksgiving? Here are the episodes you need to watch?

Thanksgiving is usually a time reserved for family-based festivities, but that hasn’t stopped the blissfully inappropriate showrunners of South Park from offering their decidedly NSFW take on the holiday.

Across its 26-season run on Comedy Central, the adult animation has sporadically aired Thanksgiving-themed episodes, but given South Park’s aversion to convention, the holiday sometimes takes an unrelated (yet often hilarious) turn.

Image via Comedy Central

Unlike its animation peers like Bob’s Burgers or The Simpsons, South Park doesn’t always dedicate Thanksgiving episodes for each of its seasons, meaning the show only has six instalments that are somewhat related to Turkey Day, dating back to its debut season in 1997.

From satirical takes on Black Friday sales to genetically engineered turkeys, here are all the South Park Thanksgiving episodes and where to watch them.

“Starvin’ Marvin” — Season 1, Episode 8

The Thanksgiving season offers a backdrop for the events of “Starvin’ Marvin”, a season one episode in which the boys call a charity organisation that helps feed malnourished children during the Thanksgiving period. Hilarity ensues when an Ethiopian child shows up at their doorstep. “Starvin’ Marvin” is available to stream on Amazon Prime and Comedy Central.

“Helen Keller! The Musical” — Season 4, Episode 13

Cartman directs a Thanksgiving school play about Helen Keller, which naturally requires Timmy to find a live turkey to ensure their production outperforms that of the competing kindergarteners. Oh, and Timmy is cast as Helen Keller, leading to some cringe-worthy impersonations. “Helen Keller! The Musical” is available to stream on Amazon Prime and Comedy Central.

“A History Channel Thanksgiving” — Season 15, Episode 13

The boys become conspiracy theorists in “A History Channel Thanksgiving”, after watching a documentary that suggests aliens were behind the holiday. Questions arise around whether Thanksgiving is haunted, before the gang heads to History Channel’s head offices to expose the truth about their programming. “A History Channel Thanksgiving” is available to stream on Amazon Prime and Comedy Central.

“Black Friday” — Season 17, Episode 7

The first in a three-episode arc hilariously spoofing Thanksgiving sales, “Black Friday” takes square aim at the titular retailing period as the boys devise battle lines in search of discounted gaming consoles. “Black Friday” is available to stream on Amazon Prime and Comedy Central.

“A Song of A** and Fire” — Season 17, Episode 8

The mayhem surrounding Black Friday continues in “A Song of A** and Fire”, which picks up as the boys continue warring over their coveted consoles. The episode expands upon South Park’s satirical look at corporate consumerism, as Princess Kenny and Cartman battle in the so-called console wars. “A Song of Ass and Fire” is available to stream on Amazon Prime and Comedy Central.

“T*****s and Dragons” — Season 17, Episode 9

South Park’s three-episode storyline around Thanksgiving sales concludes with “T******s and Dragons”, which sees an all-out war ensue as the mall doors finally open on Black Friday. The boys are divided over which console will reign supreme, and their bloodthirst reaches new heights as Sony and Microsoft compete for the title of best gaming console. “T******s and Dragons” is available to stream on Amazon Prime and Comedy Central.