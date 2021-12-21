Spider-Man: Freshman Year fan theories begin to explode

Spider-Man: No Way Home is less than a week old, but fans are already making theories on how Spider-Man: Freshman Year will shape Peter Parker’s past.

The animated Disney+ show sets the scene of how Parker became Spider-Man, following him through his freshman year of high school and most likely including interactions between him and his friends, Ned and M.J, as well as Aunt May, and perhaps even Uncle Ben.

Since the recent release one fan theory, in particular, has riled up the Reddit pages so much that it has become a trending topic on the Marvel boards. Be warned though: this includes some potential SPOILERS for Spider-Man: No Way Home, as this Reddit user goes into specific detail about events to make sense of their theory.

During the events of No Way Home, Peter is tasked with either sending the visiting villains back home or trying to save them, yet in the classic Spider-Man way Peter chooses to be kind and try to save them which in turn results in devastating outcomes for Peter and his friends.

At the end of the film, after the box has been destroyed and the villains returned to their rightful universes, Strange finally succeeds in casting the spell Peter first wanted, the spell that makes everyone he loves, other heroes and family alike, forget him forevermore.

As our Reddit user describes their three theories onto how Peters freshman show will pan out, they include three main motivations.

The first one is a narration of events from Peter’s earlier life up until the events of No Way Home as Peter himself tells M.J after she remembers who Spider-Man is. The second theory stems closer to actuality as instead of M.J, it is Doctor Strange that Peter is narrating to after Strange works out why the Multiverse was sent awry. Lastly, and perhaps the least likely it is Peter speaking Daredevil/Matt Murdock.

However, the case still stands that the animation is being described as a celebration of Spider-Mans early comic art and set as a prequel to Captain America: Civil War up until Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Spider-Man: Freshman Year will be available to stream on Disney Plus, although a release date is yet to be announced.