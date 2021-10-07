Spider-Man Writer Joins Disney Plus She-Hulk Series

Kevin Feige tantalizingly described next year’s Disney Plus series She-Hulk as a half-hour legal comedy with an episode count more in line with WandaVision and What If…? than The Falcon and the Winter Soldier or Loki, and that brief tease alone is enough to ensure it’ll mark uncharted territory for the Marvel Cinematic Universe yet again.

Looking at the creative talent involved in the project, it was always inevitable that Tatiana Maslany’s debut as Jennifer Walters would lean heavily into everyone’s respective comedic backgrounds. Creator and lead writer Jessica Gao has worked on Robot Chicken, Silicon Valley, Rick and Morty and others, with directors Kat Coiro and Anu Valia having previously helmed episodes of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Modern Family, Never Have I Ever, Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens and A.P. Bio between them, to name just a small few.

That’s heavy on the comedy but light on superhero experience, which could go some way to explaining the confirmation that Spider-Man comic book writer Zeb Wells is part of the She-Hulk writing staff, as per ComicBook. Of course, production wrapped over the summer so Wells’ contributions have already been made, but it’s nonetheless interesting to note that someone with plenty of Marvel familiarity is on board.

We haven’t seen anything from She-Hulk in an official capacity so far, but fans are already crossing their fingers that’ll change at next month’s Disney Plus Day.