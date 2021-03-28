SpongeBob SquarePants Episodes Being Pulled From Streaming Due To Controversial Storylines

SpongeBob SquarePants doesn’t exactly have a reputation for being one of the edgiest animated series out there, but a couple of episodes from the Nickelodeon show’s 20+ year history have now been pulled from circulation nonetheless. As confirmed to IGN by network reps, two installments have been deemed too controversial to continue to be shown and not only are they “out of rotation” on broadcast TV, but they’ve also been removed from Paramount Plus and can no longer be purchased through other digital platforms like Amazon.

The outings in question are season 3’s “Mid-Life Crustacean” and “Kwarantined Crab,” which was due to air as part of the ongoing 12th run. Upon discovering the former episode’s removal, IGN reached out to Nickelodeon for a reason why, but only received a “no comment” in response. It’s easy to imagine why the decision was made, though, as one scene stands out as being pretty out of place in a show like SpongeBob.

In “Mid-Life Crustacean,” Mr. Krabs is having a mid-life crisis so SpongeBob and Patrick teach him how to act young and carefree again. In one sequence, they convince him to take part in “a panty raid,” which involves the trio breaking into a woman’s house to steal her underwear. It turns out to be Mr. Krabs’ mother’s house, though, who berates her son and sends him to his childhood room.

“Snail Race,” the episode usually paired with “Mid-Life” to form a 30-minute installment, has also been removed on Amazon, though it’s still currently available on Paramount Plus. Neither can be found on the SpongeBob: The First 100 Episodes DVD boxset, however.

As for “Kwarantined Crab,” this one is more of a victim of unfortunate timing than anything else. As it involves the Krusty Krab going into quarantine after an outbreak of “Crab Flu,” Nickelodeon has decided to pull the episode “due to sensitivities surrounding the global, real-world pandemic,” according to a statement given to IGN.

Of course, the good thing about SpongeBob SquarePants is that, even with two or three installments being censored, there are still over 260 more out there to enjoy.