Squid Game Creator Hints At Potential Season 2 Storylines

Netflix’s Squid Game has proven to be a global phenomenon, with the streaming giant recently announcing it is essentially the platform’s most successful show of all time.

The series follows cash-strapped characters recruited by a shadowy organization for a chance to win a life-changing sum of money. The catch is that if you lose in any of the series of children’s games in the competition, you die.

And that recruiter who initially entices our protagonist Gi-Hun (Lee Jung-jae) with a game of ddakji—a game similar to Pog but played with folded paper—just might get his own chance at a spotlight in the follow up, it turns out.

The Salesman, played by Train to Busan‘s Gong Yoo, has proven to be a magnate for fan theories, too, with some speculating he may have been a former contest winner.

Though a second season is far from certain at this point, as writer/director Hwang Dong-hyuk has publicly disclosed the immense mental and physical strain he endured to helm the show, he’s discussed many possibilities about what characters’ backstories might be explored should a follow up season get greenlit.

Squid Game Cereal Mockup by ianjaynorris1981 1 of 2

Click to skip https://www.reddit.com/r/squidgame/comments/q6pf4f/squid_shapes_cereal_oc_by_me/

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

As ComicBook reports, Dong-hyuk mused that both the mysterious puppeteer the Front Man and his cop brother could be ripe avenues of exploration in a follow-up season, as well as the continuation of Gi-hun’s story after he decides not to board a plane to go see his daughter in America.

But Dong-hyuk also mentioned The Salesman as a potential character of which we see more of the backstory, too. That may or may not confirm fans’ speculation about the character.

“And then I could also go into the story of that recruiter in the suit who plays the game of ddakji with Gi-hun and gives him the card in the first episode… So, I don’t know yet, but I’ll just say there are a lot of possibilities out there for season two storylines.”

Do you think Squid Game season two will be greenlit by Netflix? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.