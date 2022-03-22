Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk has teased that a particular fan-favorite character has the potential for an unexpected return. Netflix’s Korean drama took the world by storm when it became a massive hit for the streaming platform last year. The action-packed series features a lineup of popular characters, including HoYeon Jung’s Kang Sae-byeok, who quickly solidified herself as a favorite amongst viewers.

Hwang’s popular series follows a plethora of contestants desperate for money as they attempt to win children’s games in a tournament that will award them with a large amount of cash. Over time, the participants learn that if they lose any of the games, they will die. Contestant Seong Gi-hun is eventually crowned as the winner, while Kang Sae-byeok served as one of the runner-ups before her tragic death.

While speaking with Deadline during the PGA Awards ceremony on Saturday, Hwang revealed that he’s still mapping out ideas for the much-anticipated second season, which has proved to be challenging since most of the characters from the first season are dead.

No, because most of them are dead. I’ll try something to bring them back to Season 2. Let’s say maybe she has a twin sister, you’ll see.

HoYeon also joined Hwang during the interview, where her presence immediately sparked a possibility for Hwang to bring HoYeon back to portray Sae-byeok’s twin sister in a surprising twist for the series. HoYeon immediately laughed at the idea and added in her own joke about the theory.

I could change my hair color. Let’s do a little like plastic surgery.

While it remains a mystery if Hwang was serious or not, HoYeon Jung’s participation in the second season would surely draw plenty of viewers back for its continuation. The new season is likely to include a new lineup of unsuspecting characters, though it would certainly benefit from a beloved presence like HoYeon to return in some capacity. For now, Squid Game is currently available to stream on Netflix.