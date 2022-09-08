Star of a gone-too-soon Netflix show has become the latest addition to Marvel’s ‘Ironheart’ series

The cast of Marvel Studios’ upcoming Disney Plus series Ironheart continues to shape up as a star of Netflix’s gone-too-soon series GLOW is reportedly set to take part in the project.

According to a report from Deadline, Shakira Barrera will be joining the cast of Ironheart, but details about who the actress will play are still under wraps. Deadline reached out to Marvel for confirmation on the news but did not hear anything back.

Barrera would join the cast of the show led by Dominique Thorne playing its titular character, Riri Williams. Other announced cast members include Anthony Ramos, Manny Montana, Alden Ehrenreich, Regan Aliyah, Shea Couleé, and Zoe Terakes.

The show will center around Williams, an exceptional inventor and the creator of the MCU’s most advanced suit of armor since the passing of Iron Man. As we don’t know precisely who Barrera would play, it’s too early to speculate on how she will factor into the plot.

Ironheart will run for six episodes and is directed by Sam Bailey and Angela Barnes. The show is believed to be well into its production phase but has yet to receive a release date.

Barrera is most known for her role in the Netflix series GLOW as Yolanda Rivas and for her appearances in Animal Kingdom, and more recently the series Sprung. She also made an appearance in a Marvel series before showing up for an episode of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. back in 2020 as Agent King.

As the cast continues to come together, right now Ironheart is expected to launch in the fall of 2023.