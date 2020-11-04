Star Trek: Discovery will travel to a familiar planet in its next episode. Following on from the introduction of Blu del Barrio’s Adira in episode 3, season 3’s fourth episode – titled “Forget Me Not” – will see the new addition and Sonequa Martin-Green’s Michael Burnham visiting the Trill homeworld, which hasn’t been seen in the Trek universe for a long while.

Adira – the first major non-binary character in Star Trek history, played by the first non-binary actor in the franchise – was established last week to have bonded with a Trill symbiont, despite being human. In “Forget Me Not”, Burnham and Adira will have to visit the Trill world in order to unlock the hidden memories trapped within her. Check out the synopsis for the episode below:

“Burnham and Adira visit the Trill homeworld in hopes of unlocking the secrets trapped within Adira’s mind. Back on the U.S.S. Discovery, Saru’s efforts to help the crew reconnect with one another take a surprising turn.”

And you can get your first look at this Thursday’s installment via these promo images, which also tease the episode’s B-story. Like the synopsis says, Saru – who was officially appointed captain of the U.S.S. Discovery last week – will organize a get-together in an attempt to unite the crew, but it might not go the way he planned.

Star Trek: Discovery 3x04 Images Tease A Return To A Familiar Planet 1 of 16

Click to skip





























MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The Trill were first established on The Next Generation but they played a much greater role on Deep Space Nine, through the character of Jadzia Dax. The species has been referenced before in the modern era of Trek – in both Discovery and Short Treks – but this is the first time that we’ve visited their homeworld since DS9.

Season 3 may be set 1000 years in the future, but it’s still been full of connections to the wider franchise so far – e.g. last week snuck in a nod to Jean-Luc Picard himself. Don’t miss Star Trek: Discovery as it continues every Thursday on CBS All Access.