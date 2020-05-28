Star Trek: Discovery EP Teases Season 3’s Post-Federation Future

Star Trek: Discovery season 3 will be boldly going where no other Trek show has gone before. At the end of season 2, Burnham and the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery were flung roughly 1,000 years into the future when they flew through a wormhole. The world they find themselves in will be a very different place from the pre-TOS period they previously hailed from. In fact, it seems that the Federation as we know it is no more.

Collider caught up with EP Akiva Goldsman and covered the various Trek series on the go right now – from Picard to Strange New Worlds, the upcoming Discovery spinoff starring Anson Mount as Captain Pike. When it came to DIS season 3, Goldsman noted that he’s leaving it behind to focus on the other two going forward, but he knows enough about the plans to be excited to see “a post-Federation future.”

“I think it is a spectacular idea, which is to go post the timeline we know. Alex Kurtzman has really been deeply involved in the building out of what season three looks like and what that post-Federation future is.”

The first look trailer for season 3 revealed at last October’s NYCC teased that the Federation wasn’t what it once was. David Ajala’s Book, a new regular, commented that Burnham must believe in ghosts as she’s wearing the Starfleet insignia. What’s more, a Federation flag was shown to only sport six stars.

The suggestion in this trailer is that the Discovery crew will prove key to rebuilding the Federation and bringing hope back to the galaxy. This also ties in with what Jonathan Frakes – who directed a couple of episodes – had to say about the run, promising that the show has left behind its angst in season 2 and will maybe have a more classical optimistic attitude in season 3 and beyond.

Star Trek: Discovery will return to CBS All Access at some point later this year.