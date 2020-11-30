Star Trek: Discovery season 3 reaches its eighth episode this Thursday, and it promises to dive deeper into what makes Book tick. David Ajala debuted as Cleveland “Book” Booker this year, serving as the first ally that Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) made after arriving 1000 years in the future.

In this week’s episode, Burnham and the Discovery crew will travel to his homeworld in order to rescue it from the powerful crime syndicate, the Emerald Chain, and you can get a flavor for what’s in store from the promo images down below. As well as showcasing Burnham and Book on his planet, many of the Discovery crew are also given the spotlight, including Captain Saru (Doug Jones), Ensign Tilly (Mary Wiseman), Lt. Keyla Detmer (Emily Coutts), Lt. Joann Owosekun (Oyin Oladejo), Lt. Nisson (Sara Mitich) and Lt. Bryce (Ronnie Rowe). Not to mention Georgiou (Michelle Yeoh) and Dr. Hugh Culber (Wilson Cruz).

Though they’re not featured in these photos, Stamets (Anthony Rapp) and Adira (Blu del Barrio) will also have a key role in the episode, according to this official synopsis:

“Burnham and the U.S.S. Discovery crew travel to Book’s home planet to help rescue it from Osyraa, the formidable leader of the Emerald Chain. Meanwhile, Stamets and Adira continue their search for valuable information on the origin of the Burn.”

Last week, we learned some important new information about the Burn. Thanks to the black box of the U.S.S. Yelchin, one of the ships destroyed in the cataclysmic event that decimated Starfleet, it appears that it was not a randomly occurring accident at all but was actually carefully orchestrated to look like one. We’ll have to see what Stamets and Adira can uncover about the mystery this week, though don’t expect all the answers to come out just yet, as we’re still only over halfway through the season.

Don’t miss Star Trek: Discovery as it continues this Thursday, December 3rd on CBS All Access.