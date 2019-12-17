Star Trek: Discovery Star Says Season 3 Is Stunning And Incredible

While most of the Star Trek fandom is currently focused on the January premiere of Picard, buzz is steadily building for Star Trek: Discovery‘s third season. The CBS All Access series has its detractors, but in my opinion has created a compelling story within the Star Trek universe that is both faithful to the franchise and able to make bold creative choices. And Sonequa Martin-Green, who plays Cmdr. Michael Burnham on the show, has now revealed that season 3 could be coming a lot sooner than we expected.

For a while, it seemed like late 2020 was the likely release window for Discovery‘s third year, but it now seems that we’ll be getting new episodes in the early-to-midpoint of the year. Speaking to Radio Times about the show, Martin-Green had this to say:

“It’s definitely coming up 2020. And I would venture to say closer to early 2020 than anything, but yeah, it’s going to be incredible. I can tell you that. I think it’s a stunning season.”

As well as dropping news about when the series will be back, Martin-Green also spoke to how proud she is of the show’s ambition, which has included a jump forward to the far future of the universe:

“That’s why it’s so stirring to me… in like this moment right now, to talk about the beginning, that’s what is so interesting to me – to be where we are now, but to know where we came from. And I really think we did what all shows should do, and got better with age and get better with time. It’s really quite gripping to see where we’ve come and how we continue to build and grow, to higher heights and deeper depths.”

From what we already know about season 3 of Star Trek: Discovery, there’ll be an exploration of the 32nd century, including the fate of the Federation. Given recent comments about the direction of the series, it also appears that the showrunners will continue to focus on women of color, as well as on developing non-binary figures. In addition, we could be seeing a future crossover with Star Trek: Picard, with the time jump at the end of season 2 apparently not ruling out interactions between the USS Discovery crew and earlier eras in the franchise.

Martin-Green’s comments have certainly built our excitement for Star Trek: Discovery‘s return, and particularly now that the series may be back with us a lot earlier than predicted. What are you most looking forward to, though, about season 3 of the show? As always, let us know in the comments section down below.