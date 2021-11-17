Star Trek Fans Outraged At Paramount Over Availability Of Discovery Season 4

Star Trek fans can be a passionate bunch, but they have a real reason to be outraged as hundreds of countries who previously had access to Star Trek: Discovery will lose it.

All three seasons of the show were previously available on Netflix outside of the U.S.

However, right before the premiere of the newest season, Paramount+ announced that the show’s leaving Netflix tonight and will eventually make its way onto the service outside of the U.S. When that is depends on the country.

“As we rapidly expand our global streaming footprint, we are bringing more of our top titles home to ViacomCBS for Paramount+ markets around the world,” ViacomCBS Networks International streaming boss Kelly Day told Deadline. “We have a strong global and local content pipeline that positions us for success across our regions, and repatriating beloved series like Star Trek: Discovery for Paramount+ is another step forward as we bring fans more must-watch series worldwide.”

Fans of the show are obviously upset about the news and took to Twitter to air their grievances.

I mean, just wow. These corporate gears REALLY need some oiling. Amazing how the global market is so cultivated for film— and the TV impacts are just ignored. The world #Netflix #StarTrek fan base is livid—and on 72 hours’ notice, too https://t.co/jkbN9D8L1N — Larry Nemecek (@larrynemecek) November 16, 2021

The idea that they now have to not only wait for season 4 but also subscribe to a new service irked fans all over the world.

Non-US Star Trek fans who had been considering subscribing to Paramount+ pic.twitter.com/wflnoUrxU0 — Ian Rennie (@theangelremiel) November 16, 2021

So while Americans have access to the new season, international fans won’t have access to any episodes of the show until 2022.

Region locks continue to be stupid. Reminder that the official #Paramount/#StarTrek accounts still region lock videos on their Twitter accounts and Youtube channels. https://t.co/5KrCQRsPRY — ReaktorField (@reaktor_field) November 16, 2021

Star Trek is about hope and a progressive positive future to strive towards. Paramount ripping away #StarTrekDiscovery from most people on the planet 2 days before S4 premiere is just ripping away something positive and hopeful.



They don't understand this nor care. — Michael «*» (@sparkslabs_com) November 16, 2021

Maybe some of the outrage will change some minds about what to do with the show.