Star Trek Fans Outraged At Paramount Over Availability Of Discovery Season 4
Star Trek fans can be a passionate bunch, but they have a real reason to be outraged as hundreds of countries who previously had access to Star Trek: Discovery will lose it.
All three seasons of the show were previously available on Netflix outside of the U.S.
However, right before the premiere of the newest season, Paramount+ announced that the show’s leaving Netflix tonight and will eventually make its way onto the service outside of the U.S. When that is depends on the country.
“As we rapidly expand our global streaming footprint, we are bringing more of our top titles home to ViacomCBS for Paramount+ markets around the world,” ViacomCBS Networks International streaming boss Kelly Day told Deadline. “We have a strong global and local content pipeline that positions us for success across our regions, and repatriating beloved series like Star Trek: Discovery for Paramount+ is another step forward as we bring fans more must-watch series worldwide.”
Fans of the show are obviously upset about the news and took to Twitter to air their grievances.
The idea that they now have to not only wait for season 4 but also subscribe to a new service irked fans all over the world.
So while Americans have access to the new season, international fans won’t have access to any episodes of the show until 2022.
Maybe some of the outrage will change some minds about what to do with the show. What do you think about the choice? Let us know in the comments.